Spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris Season 2. Emily faces several life-changing decisions by the end of Season 2, leaving plenty of threads to explore in a potential Emily in Paris Season 3. While Netflix has yet to officially announce whether or not there will be a new season, the massive popularity of Season 1 — despite it’s many controversies — means the show likely stands a good chance of being renewed once again. Here’s everything we know so far.

Emily In Paris Season 3 Premiere Date

If Netflix follows the trend of last season, we should hear a renewal announcement for Emily in Paris within a month. The show has always debuted in the fall/winter timeframe, so we’re likely looking at a December 2022 debut at the latest.

Emily In Paris Season 3 Cast

Based on everything that happens in Season 2, we can expect all the main actors to return. This includes Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Camille Razat as Camille. We’ll also likely see a return of Emily’s closest co-workers, Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery), as well as her Savoir boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who has begrudgingly begun to respect Emily. We’ll also likely see Madeline (Kate Walsh), Emily’s other boss, continue to pop up now that she’s in Paris. And we can also expect the Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) romance to continue — though he might not appear as much on screen considering he’s moving to another country.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

What Happens At The End Of Season 2?

Plenty of things! Madeline arrives in Paris and tells Emily that she has a promotion waiting for her Chicago. Meanwhile, Madeline says she will stay in France, reorganize Savoir, and “burn and bury” their French way of doing business. This leads to Sylvie, Luc, and Julien quitting Savoir, and they secretly meet with Emily and reveal their new project: Sylvie’s husband bought her shares of the club, so she’s using the money to start a new firm. She says several of Savoir’s major clients will follow them when they launch — Pierre Cadault and Grégory Elliott Duprée among them, as long as Emily is on board, too.

“You’re very, very good at your job,” Sylvie tells her. “So you have to stay in Paris a lot longer than you planned. I know you have a life back in Chicago, but we’re offering you one here.”

On top of all that, Emily finds herself at a romantic crossroads once again. Alfie tells Emily he has to return to London, but he wants them to try dating long distance. Emily agrees because everything is easy with him, but she also admits to Mindy that she’s still pining over Gabriel. So she goes to Gabriel’s apartment, but before she can finish confessing to him, Camille appears from behind the door. They’re dating again, and Gabriel even asked Camille to move in.

Emily walks away heartbroken, and in the final moments of the show, she calls Sylvie. Of course, that’s when the screen cuts away — before we can hear whether she’s decided to stay or not.