Ashley Park Promises “Big” Mindy Moments In Emily In Paris Season 5

Big changes are coming to Emily in Paris Season 5 with the Agence Grateau crew setting up shop in Rome. Luckily, Mindy hasn’t been left behind. Ashley Park opened up to Us Weekly about what’s in store for her character and hinted at intriguing growth, professionally and personally.

Making Music

Season 4 saw Mindy’s Eurovision dreams crushed by none other than her boyfriend Nicolas (Paul Forman), but greater opportunities seem to lie ahead. “There’s definitely some big, big moments in terms of song and dance with Mindy this year, which I’m super excited for people to see,” Park told Us Weekly.

By the end of last season, the aspiring singer looked like she was on her way back up. After dumping Nicolas for getting her kicked out of the singing competition, she took off for Rome to stay with Emily (Lily Collins). There, an impromptu performance of her original song “Beautiful Ruins” ended up going viral, setting Mindy up for new possibilities.

Netflix dropped a new teaser and photos on Oct. 22, and they appear to offer a glimpse at one of Mindy’s big musical moments in Season 5. She can be seen singing into a bedazzled microphone while four men in matching sailor costumes salute behind her. A previously released photo shows her in the same outfit, also with a microphone in hand.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix 1 / 2

Park told Tudum in September 2024 that Mindy’s career ups and downs in Season 4 resonated with her and would ultimately help the character.

“The reason I love that storyline so much is that for me, personally, any time I think, ‘Oh my God, this is the moment, this is the next big thing,’ and something completely 180s in your life, there’s always something beautiful that comes out of it,” Park said. “That opportunity, Eurovision, being taken away — that was almost limiting her. And now she gets to totally be free.”

Further Tests

Along with pushing her music career forward, Mindy will continue to navigate her interpersonal relationships in Season 5, and it sounds like it won’t be all smooth sailing. In fact, her closest friendship — that of her and Emily — could run into some trouble.

“There’s a lot of emotional elements in this new season that we really haven’t delved into before,” Park told Us Weekly. “I think it’s always fun doing that, that we really understand the characters in those relationships, the friendship between them and that sisterhood, all the real ways in which those get tested.”

Altogether, it will be “a really terrific season,” according to series creator Darren Star in a Deadline interview in June.

Emily in Paris returns on Dec. 18, streaming on Netflix.