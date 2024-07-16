Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, Cody John, are engaged. The American Horror Story star shared the news with a playful Instagram post.

“putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” Roberts captioned the July 16 post, where she sports a sparkly ring while embracing John by the water. The cheeky caption seems to be a reference to the time Roberts’ mom, Kelly Cunningham, posted a photo of her grandson’s face without permission last year. But as Roberts wrote on Instagram at the time, she “love[s] them both so whatever.”

Cunningham also spilled the news about her daughter’s pregnancy back in 2020 — but fortunately, Roberts got to share the latest life milestone on her own terms.

A Sweet Relationship Update

Roberts — who shares 3-year-old Rhodes with her ex, Garrett Hedlund — debuted her relationship with John in 2022.

The pair keeps their relationship fairly private, but John has shared several romantic snaps on Instagram. There are also sweet clues about their relationship scattered in Roberts’ interviews — like her recent Architectural Digest home tour, where she shared that her boyfriend surprised her with a Leggy Jill doll for her doll collection. “I took her out of the box, which he did not approve of,” she joked.

In a Flaunt cover story while promoting her new movie, Space Cadet, Roberts hinted at how her current relationship differed from past partners. “One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore,” she said. “It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together.”

Though she didn’t identify John by name at the time, the magazine described Roberts’ current partner as “entertainment industry-adjacent.” John’s resume does include several screen roles — but if Roberts’ Flaunt interview is any indication, then it seems her fiancé’s primary occupation is something other than acting.

Celebrating The Bride-To-Be

Naturally, fans and friends alike flocked to comment their well wishes on Roberts’ engagement post. “Congrats!!!!!!!❤️❤️,” wrote Lindsay Lohan.

“Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!! 😍💓,” wrote Lea Michele, Roberts’ fellow Scream Queens alum.

More to come...