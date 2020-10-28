Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund's Romance Has Been A Whirlwind Affair

Emma Roberts' latest movie is the Netflix original film Holidate. The holiday-themed romantic comedy sees Roberts portray a perpetually-single holiday-hater who makes a deal with a friend to be each other's platonic dates for all holiday functions to save herself from awkward dating disasters. But in real life, Roberts isn't one to stay single. These days she's with actor Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts, 29, has made a name for herself with several big roles throughout her career. She was a child star, making her debut as Johnny Depp's daughter in 2001's Blow before starring in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous. She later made the transition to a more adult career, with memorable roles like "the daughter" in the 2013 comedy film We're the Millers and the lead in the campy horror TV series Scream Queens. But Roberts is arguably best known for her various roles in American Horror Story, as she has appeared in five of the anthology series' ten seasons. Running concurrently with Roberts' AHS fame was her personal life, as she dated frequent AHS co-star Evan Peters from 2012 until 2019, and even became engaged to him. The pair were reported to have split in March 2019, which is where Roberts' timeline with Hedlund begins.

March 2019

The same media reports that announced the end of Roberts and Peters' engagement also reported that the actor had begun dating Hedlund. According to Us Weekly, the two were spotted holding hands while walking around Los Angeles shortly after Peters moved out of Roberts' home. Hedlund, 36, is an actor whose films include Tron: Legacy and On the Road. He previously dated actor Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016.

April 2019

Proving that their March sighting wasn't a fluke, the duo was photographed together in L.A. In the pics, they were seen hugging — even though they had not publicly announced any romance.

January 2020

More sporadic sightings followed throughout 2019, and at the beginning of this year, Us Weekly reported on the status of the two actors' still publicly-unconfirmed relationship. A source told the magazine that the pair was keeping it casual, saying, "They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment. They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious."

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

June 2020

Reports surfaced on June 25 that Roberts and Hedlund were expecting a child together, but neither responded to the speculation.

August 2020

On Aug. 30, Roberts made it official. On Instagram, she shared photos of herself sporting a baby bump alongside Hedlund with the caption, "Me... and my two favorite guys," confirming that not only was she pregnant with Hedlund's baby, but also that they were expecting a boy.

October 2020

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Roberts joked about how she blocked her mother on Instagram after she inadvertently confirmed her daughter's pregnancy early to fans in her comments.