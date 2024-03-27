The New Directions has another future member arriving soon. Lea Michele is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich, as she revealed on March 27.

The Glee alum took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, sharing a slideshow of photos of her posing in a long, white shawl to reveal her bump. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed,” she captioned the post.

While she hasn’t revealed the baby’s gender yet, fans in the comments section are hoping for a “mini Rachel Berry.” Her celeb friends also sent their congratulations. Ashley Tisdale, who just announced her own pregnancy with her second child, wrote, “So excited for this beautiful family,” while Michele’s Glee co-star Max Adler simply wrote, “Congrats!!!!”

Michele announced her first pregnancy in May 2020 with an outdoor baby bump photo. That August, she and Reich welcomed their first child, a son named Ever.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich at the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, in New York City on April 26, 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Michele has spoken out about her difficulties with conceiving a second child. When asked on her Instagram Stories if she wanted to give Ever a sibling in March 2022, she wrote, “We certainly hope so. Our journey bringing him into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around. But have faith God will bring [them] another when the time is right.”

The previous year, she opened up about her fertility struggles in an Instagram Live with Katherine Schwarzenegger, saying she was dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome.

“I was like, ‘Let’s just stop [trying],” she said. “I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen.’ It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build. … Then we got pregnant.”