Ryan Gosling’s Oscars Performance Stole The Show
The Ken-ergy was strong.
Ryan Gosling brought some serious Ken-ergy to the 2024 Oscars, where the actor performed his Barbie song, “I’m Just Ken,” and nobody loved it more than co-star Margot Robbie.
Gosling, all Ken-ed up a studded pink suit and a black cowboy hat, began his performance seated in the audience. He sang the first few lines directly behind director Greta Gerwig and Robbie, who couldn’t control her laughter. He then linked up with songwriter Mark Ronson to take the stage.
There, he joined a group of backup dancers atop a bright pink staircase, where they carried out some dramatic, emo-boy choreography. Other Kens from the film joined in — including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans — and soon, Gosling was karate-chopping some wood before being lifted by background dancers for a rockstar spin, surrounded by a swarm of Barbie heads (of course).
In a full-circle moment, Gosling went back to the audience, where Robbie, Gerwig, and co-star America Ferrera helped him finish the song. Even Emma Stone lent some background vocals. Then Gosling returned to the stage to finish out the number, which was essentially a dream sequence for the film’s character.
“I’m Just Ken” was one of two songs from Barbie to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other track (Billie Eilish’s introspective number “What Was I Made For?”) took home the statue.
