Twitter Can’t Get Over Emma Watson’s “Here For All Witches” Comment

Presenting the award for Outstanding British Film at last night’s BAFTAs, Emma Watson may well have made a subtle (well, kind of) dig at J.K. Rowling after her most recent involvement in a row about trans rights. Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who hosted the event, introduced Watson with: “She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch!” Upon reaching the mic, Watson quipped, “I’m here for ALL the witches.”

The comment may well have been a quick-fire, witty response to Wilson’s tongue-in-cheek intro. However, many fans took it as confirmation that Watson was publicly disagreeing with Rowling’s viewpoint. One Twitter user wrote: “Emma Watson’s “I’m here for all of the witches” was a giant dig at J.K., and I love her for it.” Another remarked: “Our queen said, ‘trans rights.’ Love it. Live for it. Especially that smile at the end.”

Watson may well have been giving a nod to J.K. Rowling’s latest comments on transgender people. This weekend, the hashtag #JKDoesntSpeakForMe spread like wildfire amongst LGBTQI Twitter, after Rowling echoed “concerns” about queer organisations undermining “women’s rights” and “same-sex attraction.” Quote tweeting with the response: “Innumerable gay people have been in touch with me to say exactly this. Like women, they — especially lesbians — are under attack for not wishing to be redefined and for refusing to use ideological language they find offensive.”

Across Twitter, LGBTQI people have disagreed with J.K. Rowling’s comments. Many have interpreted her views as hate speech. Notably, Rowling’s views have caused Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, and, indeed, Emma Watson to speak out.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are”, Watson said 2020. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you, and love you for who you are.” She then encouraged her followers to donate to Mermaids and Mama Cash, two organisations that support the trans community.