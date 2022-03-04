A new report issued by the London Assembly Health Committee has pretty much confirmed what many of us already knew – that trans people are increasingly facing difficulties in accessing healthcare on the NHS. Limited by flaws in NHS policy, GPs are finding it increasingly difficult to provide adequate healthcare for their transgender patients.

The ‘Trans Health Matters’ report demonstrates flaws in NHS policy that have led to trans and non-binary people being missed for essential cervical and breast screenings, and that NHS staff are ill-equipped and miseducated on LGBTQ+ and trans-specific healthcare issues. This can facilitate deadnaming and misgendering, which can be deeply traumatic for trans patients.

Referencing research conducted by TransActual, the report finds that most NHS staff want to help and support their trans patients but are ill-equipped. Training on LGBTQ+ health inequalities is not mandated, with only 8% of NHS professionals reporting feeling confident to provide trans healthcare.

In its 2021 report, TransActual found that 70% of trans people had experienced transphobia in accessing healthcare, with 14% having been refused healthcare on account of their identity. A further 57% of trans people delayed visiting their healthcare provider for fear of being judged, dead-named, or misgendered.

GPs use “read codes” to log information about a patient and identify and describe their needs, including signs, symptoms, diagnoses, and drugs. Dr Kamilla Kamaruddin is a GP at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust’s Gender Identity Clinic, and explained to the Committee that it is challenging to assign a suitable “read code” for a transgender patient, and this is only worsened by limited NHS policy.

“It is very difficult for a GP to provide person-centred care for the patient. If a patient rings up, we have no knowledge of whether the patient is trans or not”, Kamaruddin explains. “I have tried very hard to introduce transgender monitoring in general practice, but it is the system that is failing us.”

Calling on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to review inequality strategies, the London Assembly Health Committee requests that a London-specific consultative group be set up including LGBTQ+ people with lived experiences of healthcare inequality.

Other recommendations include improving NHS IT systems so that “all healthcare providers are able to record trans status in a consistent and inclusive way”, and review LGBTQ+ training and education so it’s included as part of “compulsory and ongoing training”.