9 Emmy Snubs That Left TV Fans Upset

Fans were shocked to discover that these nine stars did not receive 2021 Emmys nominations.
Series: The Mandalorian
Category He Should’ve Been Nominated For: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
What is The Mandalorian without The Mandalorian himself? While the thrilling Disney+ show received 24 nominations, fans were shocked when its titular character, played by Pedro Pascal, did not receive one.
Series: The Undoing
Category She Should’ve Been Nominated For: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
While Hugh Grant received a nomination for his role in the HBO Max series, justice was not served when it came to nominating Kidman for her stunning portrayal of his wife Grace in the crime thriller.