Celebrity

9 Emmy Snubs That Left TV Fans Upset

Fans were shocked to discover that these nine stars did not receive 2021 Emmys nominations.

Pedro Pascal with Baby Yoda in 'The Mandalorian'
Disney+
By Emlyn Travis

Pedro Pascal

Series: The Mandalorian

Category He Should’ve Been Nominated For: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

What is The Mandalorian without The Mandalorian himself? While the thrilling Disney+ show received 24 nominations, fans were shocked when its titular character, played by Pedro Pascal, did not receive one.

Disney+

Nicole Kidman

Series: The Undoing

Category She Should’ve Been Nominated For: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

While Hugh Grant received a nomination for his role in the HBO Max series, justice was not served when it came to nominating Kidman for her stunning portrayal of his wife Grace in the crime thriller.

Niko Tavernise/HBO

Tap