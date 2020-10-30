Streaming

Every Star Wars Easter Egg In The Mandalorian Season 2 (So Far)

Did you catch them all?

Disney+
By Jessica Wang

After introducing us all to our new national treasure Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian has finally returned for its highly anticipated second season. Action-packed adventures and out-of-this-world special effects are once again at the forefront of the show, which resumes with Mando (Pedro Pascal) traversing the outer reaches of the galaxy and attempting to reunite The Child with its own species. Like last season, there are also plenty of Star Wars Easter eggs in The Mandalorian Season 2 — making it all the more delightful for eagle-eyed fans of the franchise.

Series creator Jon Favreau has been vocal about his desire to incorporate the larger Star Wars universe into the live-action series. "Part of what’s fun is to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, The Clone Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends," he told Entertainment Weekly last year. "I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy."

Read on below for all the Star Wars references you may have missed in Season 2. The list will be updated throughout the season.

Episode 1 — "Chapter 9: The Marshal"
Disney+

The new season continues with Mando’s quest to find The Child’s home planet. This means tracking down other Mandalorians to aid his venture. When he’s told that one can be found on the planet of Tatooine, he returns to find the Marshal of Mos Pelgo Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) — a man who is in possession of Mandalorian armor, but is not an actual Mandalorian. An aghast Mando agrees to help him defeat a larger foe, a Krayt dragon wreaking havoc on the town, in exchange for the armor.

  • Gor Koresh and the Gamorreans: The episode opens with Mando and Baby Yoda traversing a city at night and stumbling into an alien fight club. There, Mando speaks to Gor Koresh, an Abyssin. Fans first met the one-eyed species in a cantina in Mos Eisley in A New Hope. The Gamorreans they watch fight are creatures introduced in Return of the Jedi.
  • Stormtrooper graffiti: On their way to meet Gor Koresh, Mando and Baby Yoda walk by a wall filled with graffiti of stormtrooper helmets crossed out in paint, a nod to the Empire's defeat in Return of the Jedi.
  • Boba Fett’s armor: The Mandalorian armor Cobb Vanth wears actually belongs to famed bounty hunter Boba Fett. He merely bought it from some Jawas.
  • Tusken Raiders: The Sand People, formally known as Tusken Raiders, assist Mando, Cobb Vanth, and the people of Tatooine in their plan to defeat the Krayt dragon. The Sand People appeared in A New Hope, described as "vicious" monsters — a sentiment shared by Cobb. This time around, the Sand People are more humanized.
  • Krayt dragon: Perhaps the most obvious nod to Star Wars is the Krayt dragon that Mando and co. fight. It first appeared (as a skeleton) in A New Hope and later in the game Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds.
  • Bantha: What's a trip to Tatooine without bantha sightings? These hairy mammals — ones that attacked Luke Skywalker in A New Hope — are seen throughout the episode and often used as bait for the Krayt dragon.
  • Boba Fett The episode ends with a shot of actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. Since Jango Fett was beheaded, this mysterious figure is presumed to be Boba Fett, a Jango clone.