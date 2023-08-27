The new Real Housewives of New York City cast agreed that Jenna Lyons was the richest of them all on the July 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live, but the other ladies are no slouches, including Erin Lichy. The 36-year-old Housewife made her debut as a real estate mogul, making fans wonder what her net worth is.

As the first season of the RHONY reboot progresses, Lichy’s wealth has become more of interest, considering how she hosted the girls on their first cast trip to the Hamptons and later threw a lavish soiree to celebrate her 10th anniversary with husband Abraham Lichy (who Brynn Whitfield was happy to flirt with). Abraham also likely makes a pretty penny as an attorney, meaning the Lichy family may be even more well-off than the Bravo cameras show.

Here’s all the ways that Lichy makes her money, and her estimated net worth.

1. Real Estate

Real estate runs in Lichy’s blood, and she followed in her family’s footsteps pretty quickly. Lichy worked her her mother at Halstead Property as a graduate student, before joining Douglas Elliman in 2018. In fact, her current job may have given her a connection to Bravo, as she works with Million Dollar Listing: New York star Fredrik Eklund on his Eklund Gomes Team, which Forbes once called “the Marvel heroes of real estate” after earning $2 billion in closings in 2020.

2. Interior Design

Much like her RHONY castmate Lyons, Lichy has also expanded into the interior design world in recent years. In January 2019, she founded her own studio, Homegirl, which is described as a “female-fronted design firm” on its Instagram page. While she uses the company to help clients with renovations, she also flips houses herself from time to time, making a sizable profit. Not many details are known about Homegirl, as their website is still currently under construction, but perhaps there’s more to come on RHONY.

3. Properties

As seen on the show, Lichy and her family reside in Tribeca, which is known as the most expensive neighborhood in Manhattan (even if Jessel Taank thinks it’s still only “up and coming”). While the exact value of her New York abode is unknown, a three-bedroom apartment like hers can cost anywhere between $3-8 million.

Lichy also has a vacation home in Sag Harbor, where the rest of the ladies stayed on their Hamptons trip (well, except Lyons, who opted to stay the night at her own Hamptons getaway). A 6,500-square-foot mansion in the area can also cost anywhere in the $3-8 million range, which isn’t too shabby for a second home. However, it’s not known whether she owns or rents these properties, which would have a major effect on her net worth.

What Is Erin Lichy’s Estimated Net Worth?

According to Distractify, Lichy’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. However, this number is very likely to actually be higher considering her multiple professions and valuable properties.