After facing a few release delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eternals, the 26th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally almost here. The highly anticipated film premieres on November 5, but if you’re looking to countdown the release with a pre-viewing celebration, there is plenty of content on Disney+ to prepare you for Eternals. Of course, all the MCU movies and series can be viewed on the streaming platform (so this is a pretty stellar time to subscribe to Disney+ if you haven’t yet), but if that collection is a little too daunting to tackle in just a few days, these recommendations should do the trick.

If You Need a Refresher... Watch Avengers: Endgame. Eternals follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, and while it’s very unlikely anyone could forget what happened after watching that infamous ending, it’s always nice to give your brain a bit of a refresher. Besides, Marvel films are notorious for throwing in Easter eggs and hidden clues, so who knows what you’ll catch onto when you watch Endgame a second time around? Stream here.

If You’re Ready for Marvel’s New Super-Powered Ensemble... Watch Guardians of the Galaxy. Eternals will be the first time the MCU focuses on a new super-powered crew since 2014, when Guardians of the Galaxy premiered. This film is an excellent watch if you want to remember how much fun it was to meet a whole new band of characters. Stream now.

If You’re an Angelina Jolie Stan... Watch Maleficent. Angelina Jolie is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in Eternals, and if you’re a major fan excited to see her in a new role, why not take a trip down memory lane and revisit one of her most chilling performances by watching Maleficent? Stream here.

If You Simply Can’t Get Enough Marvel... Watch Marvel Studios: Assembled. Assembled is a documentary-style series that shares a behind-the-scenes look at the making of some of Marvel’s most thrilling releases, such as WandaVision and Black Widow. Although most of the details of what went into the making of Eternals is still under strict lock and key to avoid spoilers, nothing will hype you up for the latest installment of the Marvel cinematic universe than learning about the movie magic that created your existing favorites. Stream now.

If You Can’t Wait to See the Natural Landscapes... Watch Earth Moods. Eternals producer Nate Moore shared that director Chloé Zhao “likes to shoot a lot of natural locations with natural light,” and although Zhao doesn’t currently have any films on Disney+, there are plenty of things to stream on the platform that will allow you to appreciate gorgeous natural landscapes. National Geographic’s Earth Moods features relaxing landscapes all around the world. Stream now.

