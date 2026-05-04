Lexi Is Going To Make A TV Show About Everyone On Euphoria, Isn’t She?

There may be no greater moment on Euphoria — or on TV in general, quite frankly — than Lexi’s play. After two seasons of unbridled chaos on the HBO series, Maude Apatow’s Lexi held a mirror up to her classmates and family by writing a play about their lives in the last two episodes of Season 2, staging their antics in perhaps the most expensive high school production ever made. (Seriously, where did she get the budget for a carousel and tons of scantily clad oiled-up dancers?)

Internet history was made. Alexa Demie created an instantly iconic meme when Maddy yelped, “Is this f*cking play about us?” while Sydney Sweeney earned an Emmy nomination thanks in part to her character Cassie’s crashout, which made Maddy storm onstage and start an epic brawl. In the audience, Zendaya’s Rue was the happiest viewers have ever seen her, simply living for the chaos.

Now, history may repeat itself.

On the fourth episode of Season 3, the girls’ vastly different lives converge in one comedically chaotic scene. Rue, now an undercover informant for the DEA, asks for a drug dealer’s contact from Maddy, who’s filming OnlyFans content for Cassie at Lexi’s apartment complex. Watching on in disgust (and falsely thinking Rue has relapsed), Lexi takes the opportunity to drag all of them.

Eddy Chen/HBO

“Do you guys hear yourselves right now? Like, what’s wrong with you people?” she asks, even calling Maddy an “internet pimp,” which she promptly ignores. “It’s sad, and it’s pathetic, and it’s really disturbing, honestly. Jesus, who’d have thought we’d all come to—” she scolds, before being interrupted by the leaf blower adding wind to Cassie’s hair. Yes, really.

It’s the same kind of disgusted observations that inspired Lexi to write her play in the first place, only they’re now adults, which makes it even worse in her eyes. But this time, she has a little more power — and some fans think she can make something bigger out of this.

Lexi is working as the assistant of Hollywood executive Patty Lance (Sharon Stone). Yes, she got into a bit of trouble after hiring Hunter Schafer’s Jules to make a portrait for a TV show, only for her to paint... a lot of genitals. But is there a better way for Lexi to redeem herself on the Warner Bros. Studios lot than pitching what could become an instant classic TV show?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Fueled by fresh shame and disdain for Rue, Jules, Maddy, and especially her sister Cassie, Lexi has the potential to write one of the greatest TV shows of all time, exposing her loved ones’ messes for entertainment purposes once again.

If this is indeed Euphoria’s final season (as rumored), it’d be incredibly meta to end the show with Lexi making it big as a Hollywood scribe by writing... well, Euphoria. Or if HBO opts to squeeze out a fourth season (as the high ratings may indicate), one of the only stories that’d make sense would be seeing Lexi write and direct her show — perhaps with every character starring as themselves.