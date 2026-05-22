Euphoria Might Be Setting Up A Big Twist With Bishop

As per usual on Euphoria, the long-awaited third season is full of absolute chaos, from over-the-top weddings to OnlyFans drama and sugar daddies. Not to mention that Zendaya’s Rue is involved in not one, but two crime rings, which happen to be in an all-out war. However, through it all, one ominously mysterious presence has kept fans on our toes: Bishop.

Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) appears to be the most loyal employee imaginable to Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), the strip club magnate who takes Rue under his wing to “save” her from Laurie’s drug smuggling scheme (even though his own business is just as questionable). Bishop’s silent, stealthy, and extremely observant, making him dubious of Rue almost immediately — even before she was forced to become an informant for the DEA.

However, what if Bishop was also a “rat,” as he’s implied Rue to be?

Reddit sleuths have been suspicious of Bishop’s true intentions from the moment he first stepped onscreen in the first episode, as he stoically awaited Rue’s delivery from Laurie like someone from a horror movie. One viewer in particular thought it was odd that he seemed “placed” there and speculated that he might also be an undercover cop working to expose Alamo’s scheme.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Given how much analytical and social skills he’s displayed in the following episodes, he may have realized that Rue could be the key to infiltrating Laurie’s circle, leading the cops to intercept her next delivery in a later episode. In addition, other fans have noticed that Bishop hasn’t really enjoyed his killings, despite his claims to the contrary. (Seriously, stop it with the animal deaths.)

However, the biggest red flag was Bishop threatening Rue’s safety by indicating that he’s been in contact with her mother, Leslie, and hinting he’s aware that the “Mom” contact on her phone is actually her line to the DEA officers. Sure, he might give this information to Alamo when needed, but what if the reason he knows this is because he’s working with the same people?

Bishop being Alamo’s downfall would make for an ironic yet brilliant twist, as Alamo’s backstory in the May 17 episode shows why he’s so distrusting of women and treats them like garbage (well, except for Maddy so far). He’s less likely to expect one of his own loyal henchmen to betray him, and that’s exactly the kind of plot twist Season 3 needs to make for a satisfying ending.