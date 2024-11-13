Zendaya is ready to step back into Rue Bennett’s shoes. In an interview for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue published on Nov. 13, the actor revealed where she stood with Euphoria after Season 3 filming was delayed amid reports of contention between her and creator Sam Levinson.

In the interview, Zendaya confirmed Season 3 is still “slated” to start filming again in 2025. “I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria,” she said. “I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January.”

She also explained that her main priority is to do right by her character. “My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character,” she explained. “I think that’s my number one duty.”

Her co-star Sydney Sweeney shared a similar sentiment, saying she’s looking forward to returning to set. “Cassie is such a deep, meaningful character for me,” she said.” Cassie is the longest character I’ve ever had in my life. I feel like she’ll always have such a special place in my heart, so I know that I’ll be able to just jump right in.”

What Happened With Euphoria?

In July, The Hollywood Reporter published a story about Euphoria's delays, which have been attributed to multiple deaths, including actor Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen, and behind-the-scenes drama. Zendaya had reportedly “cooled toward” Levinson after he spent too much time working on The Idol and did not deliver any Season 3 scripts on time.

However, according to a source close to Levinson, he blamed Zendaya’s growing film schedule for the delays, including her acclaimed roles in Challengers, Spider-Man, and the Dune series. Stars Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer have also tackled many big films while Euphoria has been on hiatus, which many fans and insiders have noted as part of the increasing delays.

However, Zendaya clarified to Vanity Fair that her film schedule was not to be blamed for the Euphoria filming limbo, inferring that she only committed to projects before and after delays.

“I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my… I’ve been open, just waiting,” she laughed. “I’m actually going to start filming a project soon before Euphoria, and I’m like, ‘Man, I’m rusty.’ I haven’t been on a set in, like, two years almost. I’m a little bit terrified. I’m like, ‘Can I even do this anymore?’ I don’t know.”