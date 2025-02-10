Yes, Euphoria Season 3 is happening — for real, this time. On Feb. 10, HBO confirmed that the long-awaited third season of the Emmy-winning series is in production after nearly two years of delays.

The network’s announcement also revealed the first Season 3 sneak peek photo on X (formerly Twitter), which features Zendaya’s Rue Bennett in a very dim-lit room, looking over her shoulder toward something potentially concerning. Production is starting over three years after Season 2 premiered in January 2022.

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who won an Emmy for his role as Rue’s sponsor, Ali, previously confirmed that the show was on track to begin filming again in January. Despite the delays and the stars’ busy careers, most of the current cast is set to return, including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie.

“I'm ready to get back to work,” Domingo told Entertainment Tonight. “Zendaya's ready to get back to work, and Sydney and Jacob. Everybody's really excited. It's been a long time, but I feel like the band is back together again. Good things, you have to wait for them. You have to let it marinate.”

HBO

Euphoria Season 3 Drama

After Euphoria was renewed for Season 3 in February 2022, production didn’t start immediately due to the cast’s varying schedules, actors’ and writers’ strikes, and the deaths of star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. In March 2024, Sweeney said she would “go into Euphoria” filming soon, but weeks later, it was reported that Season 3 would be delayed even further.

In July, The Hollywood Reporter published a story about the delays, reporting that Zendaya had “cooled toward” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson after he spent too much time working on The Idol and did not deliver any Season 3 scripts on time. The two reportedly disagreed over Rue’s storyline, and HBO apparently raised plot concerns, leading them to give Levinson more time to write Season 3.

In December, Zendaya told Vanity Fair that her filming schedule was not to be blamed for Euphoria’s delays, and shared her priorities for Season 3. “My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character,” she said. “I think that’s my number one duty.”