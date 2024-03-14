Sydney Sweeney Just Gave A Reassuring Update On Euphoria Season 3

The Euphoria drought is coming to an end — in the near future, that is. On March 13, Sydney Sweeney confirmed that she’s heading back to the Euphoria set, indicating that production on Season 3 may start sooner than expected.

In a new interview with MTV, Sweeney was asked whether she would take a break following back-to-back press tours for her recent string of films, including her rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell, Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web, and horror movie Immaculate. The answer was a resounding no.

“I go into Euphoria,” she said. She refrained from giving any Season 3 details, even playing coy when asked if she’s seen a script. “Maybe, I don’t know.”

However, she expressed excitement about returning after three years away from the show. “It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it,” she said, adding she looks forward to reuniting with her castmates, like Zendaya and Maude Apatow, because they’re “like family.”

Sam Levinson, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow attend HBO Emmy Nominees Reception on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

HBO previously confirmed that the next season of Euphoria would premiere in 2025 but go into production sometime in 2024. Season 2 premiered in January 2022, leaving an unusually long three-year gap between seasons, in part due to the cast’s busy schedules.

In January, HBO executive Casey Bloys told Deadline that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was still “busy writing” scripts, and no production date had been set yet. “Sam is an incredibly talented writer; he’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited,” he stated.

Season 3 remains shrouded in mystery, especially after Barbie Ferrera’s departure from the series and Angus Cloud’s death in August 2023, which has left fans wondering how the show will proceed with its remaining cast. In an interview with Vogue, costume designer Heidi Bivens hinted at a five-year time jump, meaning the show would follow Rue, Cassie, and the gang after high school.

While this reported plot detail has yet to be confirmed, Jacob Elordi is all for it and just as impatient as the fans waiting for production to begin.

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” he joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”