Though usually private, Eva Mendes dishes on life with Ryan Gosling every now and again. She’s been known to open up on Instagram, and she did so again on Feb. 9. Commenting on a post about her partner’s upcoming sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, she admitted there’s one actor out there who made her “jealous” as Gosling’s co-star.

Eva’s Faux Rival

JustJared posted a Project Hail Mary poster on Instagram to report on the new Super Bowl trailer, and Mendes happened to see it. Taking to the comments section, she joked about Gosling’s relationship with Rocky, the alien his astronaut character meets after awakening in the Tau Ceti system with no memory of how he got there. James Ortiz served as the voice and lead puppeteer for Rocky.

“His only costar I’ve ever been jealous of…Rocky,” Mendes wrote. “They spent wayyy too much time together. They even got each others [sic] rings. WTF!!?”

She ended her playful comment with a winking-face emoji followed by four red hearts.

In reality, the couple is going strong. Mendes and Gosling fell in love while working together on The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and they went on to have two children together: daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

A (Mostly) Private Love Story

The couple prizes privacy when it comes to their relationship and family. Responding to a fan’s question as to why in her Instagram comments in April 2020, she wrote (via E!), “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” and later noted, “it just works for us this way, To stay private.”

Mendes further explained that she prefers to talk about her family “with limits” and avoids posting pictures from their daily life. As for her children, she wants to make sure she’s respectful of their wishes.

“Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” she wrote. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Mendes herself took a step back from the spotlight before becoming a mom, explaining to Variety in 2022 that she burned out on acting.

“I got tired fighting for the good role,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.”

Still, Mendes isn’t quiet about her support for her partner. She was his chief defender when people were initially skeptical of him as Ken in Barbie in 2022, and then she celebrated being right after the film’s success.

“So proud of my man,” she wrote on Instagram in January 2024. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious,heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

As for Gosling, he’s talked about how life with Mendes is a “dream,” so there’s really no need for her to be threatened by Rocky.