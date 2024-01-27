A year before Barbie became a movie phenomenon, the first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken had the internet divided. A #NotMyKen movement cropped up, prompting his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, to come to his defense on Instagram. She eventually proved to be right about the movie being “So. F. Funny,” and after Gosling’s Ken-ergy earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination, she referenced all the “hate” in a social media post celebrating him.

A Ken Who’s A 10

“So proud of my man,” Mendes wrote on Instagram on Jan. 24. Calling out the early backlash, she added, “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it.” To emphasize her point, she included a screenshot of a June 2022 Rolling Stone article asserting that Gosling’s Ken look was “giving major cringe,” as well as four paragraphs with harsh criticisms highlighted.

“Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious,heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” Mendes added. Finally, she showed that Ken might be overlooked by Barbie in the movie, but she definitely appreciates Gosling. “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie,” she wrote.

Singing Ken’s Praises

Mendes wasn’t the only one who wanted to give Gosling his flowers. His Barbie co-stars Simu Liu and America Ferrera both wrote their own tributes in the comments section. “Feeling so lucky to have beached off with the best of them!!” Liu wrote. “A class act and a frighteningly talented actor who leads by example.”

Ferrera, who is nominated for in the Best Supporting Actress category, called him “brilliant” in Barbie. “Pulled off a triple somersault performance!” she wrote. “We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented.”

Ryan Gosling at the European premiere of Barbie on July 12, 2023 Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Ken-aissance

Although Gosling’s Ken look did get early criticism, he didn’t seem to let it shake him. “I’ve waited my whole life to look like this,” he joked in a Vanity Fair feature in July 2022. “I hope this starts a Ken-ergy movement. The Ken-ergy is going to be alive in well.”

Sure enough, his Ken-ergy caught on. When the movie came out in July 2023, the internet buzzed about him again, this time because of his memorable performance and the catchy song “I’m Just Ken.” Moviegoers called for Gosling to be showered with accolades, and with awards season underway, nominations for Barbie have been rolling in. Not only is Gosling is up for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, “I’m Just Ken” has been nominated for Best Original Song.

The Academy Awards take place on March 10, and whether or not it’s a winning night for Gosling, it’s safe to say he’s Ken-ough for the Barbie in his life.