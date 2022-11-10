After years of anticipation, The Crown Season 5 finally dropped Nov. 9 — and with it, a soundtrack full of popular songs from this season’s timeline, which spans from 1991 to the early summer of 1997, shortly before Princess Diana’s fatal car crash that August. The newest installment had big shoes to fill by way of music, as Season 4 had some real gems. Who could forget “Edge of Seventeen,” for example, which played during soon-to-be Princess Diana’s night out with friends after her engagement to Prince Charles? The iconic Stevie Nicks track basically became the young Diana’s theme song for her rocky entry into the royal family.

“Hearing the power and fragility as well within it, it really reflected where Diana ends up,” Sarah Bridges, music supervisor for The Crown, told Variety last year. “It felt a perfect end-credits moment, to leave it in a kind of isolated, lonely feeling, reflecting Diana’s emotion and where she is at the end of that episode. Stevie was really happy for us to feature it.”

This time around, another iconic artist is similarly pleased about her inclusion on The Crown Season 5 soundtrack: Mariah Carey. Episode 1 features Carey’s “Emotions” during a happy moment for Princess Diana as she spends time with her sons on vacation. “Of course I had to have my own screening dahhlings,” Carey wrote on Twitter, thanking Netflix and The Crown for the musical nod.

Carey also shared her unique viewing setup — which included her dog, a tiara, and tea (of course!) while, amazingly, two screens seemed to stream The Crown at the same time: one Season 5, the other Season 1. “They’re all great to me,” she says in a video.

Of course, Carey is in some good company this season. Here’s a list of the other popular songs you’ll hear on The Crown Season 5 soundtrack and when they’ll play:

“Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve (Season 5 trailer)

“Emotions” by Mariah Carey (Episode 1)

“My Destiny” by Lionel Richie (Episode 2)

“Don’t Sweat the Technique” by Eric B. & Rakim (Episode 5)

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star (Episode 7)

“A Girl Like You” by Edwyn Collins (Episode 7)

“One Night Only” from Dreamgirls (Episode 8)

“Physical” by Olivia Newton-John (Episode 8)

“Boombastic” by Shaggy (Episode 8)

“Fly Like an Eagle” by Seal (Episode 10)

“Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream (Episode 10)

The Crown Season 5 ends shortly before Princess Diana’s death — but as The Independent points out, the music from this season definitely hints at her tragic fate to come. The Verve song used in the trailer for this season came out in June 1997, two months before the royal’s Paris car accident. “Cause it’s a bittersweet symphony, that’s life,” reads one line from the song; “I need to hear some sounds that recognize the pain in me,” goes another.