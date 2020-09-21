Zendaya Says Euphoria Is Filming New Episodes In Quarantine — But Not For Season 2

Zendaya made history at the 2020 Emmys, becoming the youngest actor, and just the second ever Black actor, to win Best Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. But even though it will be a while until Season 2 of the hit HBO series can move forward, she has something up her sleeve. Speaking after her exciting win, Zendaya revealed that Euphoria is actually shooting quarantine "bridge" episodes right now.

The star previously teased in August that she and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson were trying to make "bridge episodes" of the show "safely" with limited cast and crew as a gift to fans. These episodes would not be a part of the official Season 2, which was forced to shut down production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, Sept. 20, Zendaya reiterated that Euphoria's second season "won't happen for a while," but did confirm that she was working on quarantine episodes in the meantime.

"We do have a couple bridge episodes that we're shooting currently that aren't really part of Season 1 or Season 2, but kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold us over a little bit until we're able to do a full Season 2," she said.

Zendaya didn't confirm which other cast members would appear in the bridge episodes, if any, nor did she mention a premiere date for the new episodes, but she did tell the outlet that she "can't wait" for everyone to see them. "I'm very happy with the work that we're doing so far," she said. In the meantime, she's simply reveling in her win with her family, who probably had the loudest reaction of everyone at the show — including herself. "We had Mom over here, we had my sister over here, we had my dad over here, my nieces, the whole shebang," she said of her watch party. "Probably all of them [were excited], to be honest. I'll have to watch it back and see everybody's reactions myself."

At the end of the night, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to thank everyone again for her support — including the people she may not have responded to yet. "Still on cloud nine," she wrote. "So grateful, still speechless... I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I've wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then... gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn't a dream."