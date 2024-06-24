Ewan Mitchell is most at home in an Adidas tracksuit. It’s perhaps a predictable choice for a 27-year-old, except you’d never guess it based on Mitchell’s outfit to the London premiere of House of the Dragon Season 2. The English actor sported a rust-colored velvet coat from Alexander McQueen.

“There’s something appealing to me in escaping into the [clothes] I wear for these kinds of things,” Mitchell tells Bustle over Zoom. “I’ve always been really apprehensive of doing any press [but] I was waiting for the right job. And House of the Dragon is very much the right job.”

In the Game of Thrones prequel series — the second season of which premiered June 16 on HBO — Mitchell plays Aemond Targaryen, whose vengeful behavior led to the death of his nephew in the Season 1 finale. It sparked viewer and cast debates, which are likely to continue. (If you’re an Aemond defender, you’ll point out that he yelled “No!” when his dragon chomped down.)

The fatal flight sparked an all-out war in Westeros, where Aemond’s eye patch serves as a handy reminder that perception is everything. Fortunately, Mitchell loves a little ambiguity.

“He could be looking at someone, thinking about how he wants to cook them a nice meal and take them on a date. He could be looking at someone, thinking about how he wants to make them the hot meal and take Vhagar out for a date,” says the actor — who’s still never seen Game of Thrones, so that he might bring something fresh and “otherworldly” to the table.

Ollie Upton/HBO

Mitchell, who hails from Derbyshire, England, attended The Television Workshop for young actors before a series of roles in projects like BBC/Netflix’s The Last Kingdom and, more recently, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Today, he chooses to keep a low profile.

“When you lose mystery, it’s difficult to get it back. It detracts from what I’m trying to do as an actor,” he says. “I want them to only see the character — I don’t want them to see me.”

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even if he considers his own life private, he’s open to fan speculation about his character. For instance, he and Phia Saban (who plays Helaena) were aware of the fan theory that Aemond is the father of his sister’s children — instead of Aegon, their older brother — and would sometimes lean into it with their performance.

“We’d look at each other, and we were like, Shall we serve something up for the Helaemond fans out there in this take? We did play into it in some of the takes,” Mitchell recalls, adding that Aemond could be a good father if he had kids. “Maybe a better one than Aegon.”

Whether or not that particular theory pans out, Mitchell promises a wild ride ahead. While book readers know to expect “shocking moments” from Aemond, for example, he might go about them in a different way. “I don’t know, maybe you might even root for him a little bit,” he teases.

In the meantime, get to know more about Mitchell in the Bustle Booth questionnaire below.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In The Bustle Booth

What’s your coffee order?

Black. Seven sugars.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

I don’t do weather locations. But right now it’s sunny in Paris.

What’s your sign?

Peace.

Favorite overused movie quote?

“Not my f*cking tempo, Neiman” (from Whiplash).

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Tom & Jerry. My Nan had The Cat Concerto on a beat-up VHS tape we’d fire up every day after school. Watching it now never fails to bring tears to my eyes.

What’s one movie or TV show you're currently obsessed with?

Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and I haven’t even seen it yet.

Who is your celeb idol?

My favourite UFC fighter, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. I watched him fight in New Jersey this weekend. It was one of the best nights of my life. Pressure makes diamonds...

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

The Kardashians.

Go-to karaoke song?

A two-hander with Tom Glynn-Carney of “Shallow” from A Star is Born. He’s got Bradley Cooper’s part. I’ve got Gaga’s.

What’s something that’s inspired you lately?

An incredible little novel by Stephen King named Joyland. There’s nothing better after putting one of his works down and missing the characters.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

Not much. Keep my name out your mouth. ;)