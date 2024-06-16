Like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon is a series that lends itself to endless theorizing about what will happen in the next episode (or season). But if you really want to know what’s going to transpire in Westeros, an unlikely source might have all the intel you need.

During Season 1, several fans theorized that Helaena Targaryen could see the future, and there’s plenty of evidence to support that, including comments from the cast themselves.

Yes, Helaena Can See The Future

Back in Season 1, Helaena made several unusual statements that ultimately predicted what would happen to her family. For example, when Alicent told Aemond that he’d have a dragon one day, Helaena quipped to herself, “He’ll have to close an eye.” Of course, Aemond’s eye was cut out — a kind of permanent closing, if you will — in retaliation for claiming the dragon Vhagar as his own.

Helaena also made reference to a “beast beneath the boards,” which predicted the moment Rhaenys crashed Aegon’s coronation on her dragon.

These moments aren’t just coincidences, of course. Phia Saban (who plays Helaena) confirmed that her character has psychic abilities in a 2023 interview with Max.

Ollie Upton/HBO

“What [showrunner] Ryan [Condal] has done is, he’s kind of adapted Helaena to be a Dreamer,” Saban said. “So Helaena can see the future, can feel the future and the past. On a level inside her, she knows things. She can’t always literally turn that into advice, but she knows that things are about to happen.”

Wait, What’s A Dreamer?

Viserys explained the concept of a Dreamer back in Season 1, saying that a dream that was “clearer than a memory” showed him the future of the crown. But as the events that followed prove, prophecies are open to (mis)interpretation. Although Helaena can intuit the future in some sense, it’s clear that her prophecies are too opaque for anyone to act on.

As Saban recently told Den of Geek, Helaena has a “Cassandra-like aspect to her,” referencing the figure from Greek mythology whose prophecies were never heeded. “The curse is that no one will ever believe her,” Saban said.

Even though Helaena’s visions probably won’t help her family too much, they are great for fueling theories — and dramatic irony — throughout House of the Dragon Season 2, because things are about to get messy.

Helaena is not described as a Dreamer in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, so there’s no way to know what disturbing event she’ll predict next.