FLO Switched Up The Ultimate Break-Up Trope In “Cardboard Box”

If you’re not familiar with London-based pop trio FLO yet, it’s time to get acquainted. Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer are the latest winners of the BRITs’ Rising Star award, which has previously tipped the likes of Adele, Florence + the Machine, and Sam Fender for success. And the momentum behind the group’s debut single “Cardboard Box” hasn’t slowed since its original release in Mar. 2022. Judging by the song’s irresistibly catchy spin on a relationship falling apart in one jaw-dropping discovery, it’s easy to see why. But what is the massive hit, which has racked up over 17 million streams on Spotify already, about?

Following in a long tradition of cathartic break-up songs, FLO’s “Cardboard Box” borrows its name from the act of bundling up an ex’s possessions into a box, and promptly lobbing them out of the window, door, or nearest exit. Here, the narrator’s heartbreak is triggered by the discovery of another woman’s underwear in the bathroom, and deciding to take action once and for all.

“I think we can all relate to just being over someone and being over a relationship, so, we just like, drew experiences from that,” Renée explained in an interview with Genius, before adding that certain aspects of the song are fictional. “I haven’t seen anyone’s pants on the floor, have you?” she asked her bandmates, referring to the cliffhanger revelation that ends the first verse. ”I better not, ‘cause the day I do…” joked Jorja.

It’s an unspoken rule that bringing up disapproving mums is the ultimate card to play in a break-up song — just look at Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and its brutal one-liner “my mama don't like you and she likes everyone.” Here, meanwhile, the London-based trio flip a well-worn trope on its head: “never liked your mama, so I guess she's blocked.” Ouch!

The song’s distinctive R’n’B sound — not to mention its snappy, one-liner filled lyric sheet — is a deliberate throwback to the glory-days of noughties girl band pop, the band have explained. FLO wrote the song with in-demand pop writer MNEK — a regular collaborator with Little Mix, Sugababes, and Dua Lipa — and previously told NME that they cherish the natural chemistry they have together as a girl group. “We haven’t had to sell our friendship or force it to come across authentically, as for us it comes so naturally,” Jorja said. “Since girl groups are basically non-existent right now, we have a chance to really make music that people can feel and relate to and bring back that sound,” Renée added. “We want to sell out arenas and just completely take over!”

Check out the full lyrics below:

[Verse 1: Stella]

I got a confession

I don't think I want you anymore

There's no room for questions

I saw her panties on the bathroom floor

[Pre-Chorus: Stella]

Been putting up with this for far too long

You ain't gonna change, boy

What's the point in stringing me along?

We're done for real

[Chorus: All]

So I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box

Changing my number and I'm changing the locks

When you can't get in, know your heart gon' stop

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not

I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box

Changing my number and I'm changing the locks

Never liked your mama, so I guess she's blocked

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not

[Verse 2: Jorja, Stella, All]

Stressin' (Stressin')

Do you hear a stutter in my words?

I see it as a blessing (See it as a blessing)

Come take your shit 'cause you can go stay at hers, I

[Pre-Chorus: Jorja]

Hope that she was worth my wastеd time

But could she do it like I do?

You need somеone to put you back in line

So you gon' see what I'll do

[Chorus: All, Stella, Renée & Jorja]

I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box

Changing my number and I'm changing the locks

When you can't get in, know your heart gon' stop

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not (Boy, you may be crying, but I'm not)

I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box (I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box)

Changing my number and I'm changing the locks (Changing all the locks now)

Never liked your mama, so I guess she's blocked (Oh, woah)

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not (Boy, I'm not)

[Bridge: Renée & Jorja]

(Yeah, yeah)

So I'ma put your jeans next to the dreams that you sold me

Believe karma is a B and she gon' teach

Said I'ma put your gold chains down the drain and your Rolly

Might just drop a text to your homies

[Chorus: All, Renée, Stella & Jorja]

I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box (Oh, ah)

Changing my number and I'm changing the locks (Changing the locks, yeah)

When you can't get in, know your heart gon' stop

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not (No, no)

I'ma put your shit in a cardboard box (Oh)

Changing my number and I'm changing the locks (Locks)

Never liked your mama, so I guess she's blocked (She's blocked)

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not (Ah)

[Outro: Renée & All]

(So I'ma put your jeans next to the dreams that you sold me)

(Mi-mi-mi-might just drop a text to your homie)

You may be crying, but, boy, I'm not