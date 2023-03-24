Halle Berry Had The *Best* Reaction To FLO & Missy Elliot’s Shoutout

London-born girl band FLO are having one hell of a year. After making history as the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star Award, following in the footsteps of previous victors Adele, Florence and The Machine, and Sam Smith, the trio have quite possibly staked an early claim for the biggest song of the summer with their new single “Fly Girl.” Besides the fact it’s an immediate banger about shrugging off objectification and celebrating independence, it’s also filled with noughties nostalgia, making multiple nods to a huge hit.

As well as sampling Missy Elliott’s 2002 classic “Work It” the chorus also borrows one of the rap legend’s original lyrics: “If you a fly gal, get your nails done”. To top it off, FLO also enlisted Elliot as their featured artist, and in a new verse, she nods back to another of her own one-liners. “Don’t I still look like Halle Berry in the face,” she raps with a wink to the camera.

The line is a direct reference to one of legendary Elliot’s quips on “Work It” – ”let's get drunk, that's gonna bring us closer/Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?” And it turns out the American actor is a fully-fledged FLO stan, too. After she shared the music video on social media, a fan replied: “Add this to the long list of songs that shout out Halle Berry”. “And I love them all…” the actor replied.

From her Bree Runway collab “ATM” and Lizzo collab “Tempo” to a verse on Little Mix’s De La Soul-sampling “How You Doin?” other fans have pointed out that Elliot also has a track record when it comes to backing and supporting new musical talent early in their careers. Fans – including Halle Berry herself – are loving the throwback single. Check out the song and the reactions, below.