FLO Revived Destiny’s Child With Their Matching BRITs Ensembles

Making history as the first ever group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, girl band FLO nodded to the iconic stylings of Destiny’s Child, Girls Aloud, and TLC when they rocked up at the music event in coordinating attire. Following in the footsteps of previous winners Adele, Florence and the Machine, and Sam Smith, FLO won out over their fellow longlisters Cat Burns and Nia Archives to take home the music prize.

“From growing up watching the BRITs to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022 and winning a BRIT award in the same year!” said the group in a statement. “We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star. We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

Their revival of noughties girl band fashion was one of many talk-worthy fashion moments of the night. Below, read more on FLO’s look, plus some of our other highlights.

FLO

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

The prize-winning trio walked the red carpet in a matching burgundy ensemble by London designer Patrycja Pagas, who put together the custom looks especially for the band. British model Jourdan Dunn, former Fifth Harmony member-turned-solo artist Normani, and previous Rising Star winner Jorja Smith are all fans of the up-and-coming name, who graduated from University of the Arts London just a few years ago.

Harry Styles

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the biggest winners of the night, Harry Styles packed multiple costume changes for the BRITs, walking the red carpet in a custom Nina Ricci suit complete with giant flower corsage, and collecting his four prizes in S S Daley tailoring. For his performance of “As It Was” meanwhile, the Once-Directioner went back to his faithful fave Gucci. Single handedly making the case for cropped Matador-style blazers to make a comeback, he wore a red sequinned number with black trousers.

Charli XCX

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

While Charli XCX stole the show on the red carpet with a shimmering, Swarovski-encrusted gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, her simple-but-effective after-party outfit was the biggest statement, seeming to nod to her getting snubbed by the mixed-gender Artist of the Year category. The full shortlist for this year was exclusively comprised of male musicians. As Charli pointed out to a BBC journalist at the show: “I was on album cycle and I had a Number One album [Crash]… so yeah, there’s many of us… We’re doing everything right, I don’t think it’s our fault. I think it might be theirs,” she added, appearing to address the BRITs themselves.

Sam Smith

The outfit that inspired a million memes, Sam Smith’s inflatable latex number is a collaboration between Valentino and Harri — an artist and designer based in London and New Delhi. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Harri later revealed the outfit is inspired by… his dog Kai. “It’s me thinking from his point of view [about] how he sees me from such a short angle,” the designer explained. The incredible creation was made in just four days; what a feat. Smith also performed their “Unholy” collaboration with Kim Petras at the awards event, donning a leather and PVC outfit with bondage-inspired detailing, and a top hat featuring devil horns.

Lizzo

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After walking the red carper in a custom gold sculptural dress by Robert Wun, Lizzo flute-soloed her way through a stand-out medley of hits from latest album “Special” in a striking pink number. The silk gown, which also featured a dramatic upturned collar made out of pastel fluff, is a custom piece by Italian womanswear label ACT N°1.

Maya Jama

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back from filming Love Island in South Africa, Maya Jama linked up with BBC Radio 1’s Claro Amfo to present Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C. with the International Group award. While she wore a gold-encrusted Schiaparelli number on the red carpet, she later took to the main stage in a silver dress with a crescent moon-shaped cut-away section, by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a Little Mix member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is no stranger to the Brits – the band won three awards there. Returning as a newly-signed solo artist, meanwhile, she wore an orange gown by Alberta Ferretti – from the Italian designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection – paired with intricate hair-styling by Dionne Smith.