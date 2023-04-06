Following a string of red carpet wins, “fake” accent rumors, and behind-the-scenes tidbits about some of her biggest roles, Florence Pugh has been the talk of tinsel town in recent weeks. Although, it was the actor’s appearance on the hit Youtube talk show Hot Ones that piqued the interest of many on social media. For those unfamiliar with the show’s premise, the web series sees some of the biggest names in showbiz take on an increasingly spicy platter of chicken wings as they’re being interviewed by host Sean Evans. During one segment of Pugh’s March 2023 Hot Ones sit-down, the Don’t Worry Darling star was asked to describe “the cheese board of your dreams” — and hilarity ensued.

Listing the “four kinds of cheeses” that would make up her ideal board, the visibly uncomfortable actor joked “I can’t speak,” as she struggled to handle the spice of one of the show’s signature hot sauces. “Yeah, I think it would have to be a goat's cheese, and maybe, I don’t know, a gouda.” An increasingly breathy Pugh continued: “Or maybe a cheddar that is really crunchy and not too sharp.”

Wiping sweat from her forehead, a watery-eyed Pugh continued: “I just can’t believe that when I breathe it makes it hotter ... It’s not pleasant, I’m sweating from my eyebrows.”

As mentioned, the Little Women star’s cheesy appearance on the hit web series has since done the rounds on Twitter, TikTok, and beyond, with many fans declaring Pugh’s Hot Ones interview the “best ever.”

“Florence Pugh naming her favorite cheeses on Hot Ones is my new favorite thing to reference,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Florence Pugh's episode of Hot Ones is my Citizen Kane,” another user joked.

Meanwhile, others were quick to praise the actor’s handling of the show’s notoriously spicy platter. “Flo is one of the few guests to make it through all the way through the lineup without drinking milk or water,” one viewer noted.