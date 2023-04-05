Florence Pugh’s IMDB lists countless memorable roles: 19th-century maiden Amy March (
Little Women), super spy Yelena Belova ( Black Widow), and even housewife prisoner Alice ( Don’t Worry Darling). But the starlet is famous for another, lesser-known talent — and that’s what I’ve come here to discuss today.
Among the fashion set, Pugh is a famed fashion darling. The Academy Award-nominated actor has graced the cover of
Vogue and other legacy glossies; she fronts campaigns for brands like J. Crew; and she constantly makes headlines for her looks, topping any and all best-dressed lists ( particularly on Bustle dot com). Naturally, she’s a fashion week fixture, sitting front row at the biggest luxury labels’ shows ( sometimes even walking in them).
Who could forget the
frothy bubblegum pink Valentino dress that practically broke the internet during Paris Couture Week? Or the sparkly co-ord set she wore (another Valentino number)? And I legally have to mention the sheer skirt-and-thong number she wore during Paris Fashion Week 2023, which rivaled the clothes sent down the runway in drip.
Ahead, peruse some — but not all, because I do not have that kind of time — of Pugh’s best-ever fashion week looks. Fashion month may long be over, but these looks will live on in my mind forever.
1 PFW Fall 2023 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images 2 LFW Fall 2023 David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Pugh
opened Harris Reed’s LFW show — a coveted runway slot typically reserved for the biggest supermodels — and even read out a dramatic speech penned by the designer. In a sequined cut-out bustier dress with a matching headpiece, her look was befitting of the surprise cameo. 3 PFW Spring 2023 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In a blushing Barbiecore moment, Miss Flo donned a ‘60s-esque turtleneck mini dress that she expertly topped with a bright white cape. Retro in the best possible way.
4 PFW Fall 2023 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Take a cue from Pugh’s off-duty look for an effortlessly chic getup. Even on her days off, she slays.
5 PFW Spring 2023 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images 6 PFW Spring 2023 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images
The
Little Women star took the blazer out of its corporate pigeonhole with this fabulously casual look. Paired with distressed denims and white accessories, the staple added a touch of sophistication. 7 Paris Couture Week Fall 2022 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The dress that
sparked a zillion comments is, of course, included in this list. Pugh looked divine in this frothy Valentino number — paired with vertiginous platform heels in an even yummier shade of bubble gum pink. 8 Paris Couture Week Fall 2021 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Vampy florals? Check. Edgy boots? Check. Ombré pink tips? Also check. In this bralette and maxi skirt set, Pugh looked every bit the fashion icon.
9 Paris Couture Week Fall 2021 Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Need tips for print-on-print dressing? Pugh has you covered. Her busy jacket paired flawlessly with a skirt that looks like it belongs in Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.” An actual work of art.
10 PFW Fall 2020 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images
This street style pic is so off-the-moment you wouldn’t believe it was taken years ago. The
kumquat orange coat (a trendy hue this season) could easily have been plucked out of Daisy Jones & The Six. Merchandised with platform sneakers ( also an emerging trend), Pugh has proven to be a fashion clairvoyant and major trendsetter. 11 PFW Fall 2020 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images
A pro in mixing textures, Pugh donned a beaded camisole paired with a colorblock leather skirt (both Louis Vuitton). Effortlessly cool is an understatement.
12 PFW Fall 2019 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The
Don’t Worry Darling actor has been slaying red carpets for years. This beaded maxi dress accessorized with silver jewelry and velvet booties is a styling triumph.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >