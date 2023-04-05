Florence Pugh’s IMDB lists countless memorable roles: 19th-century maiden Amy March (Little Women), super spy Yelena Belova (Black Widow), and even housewife prisoner Alice (Don’t Worry Darling). But the starlet is famous for another, lesser-known talent — and that’s what I’ve come here to discuss today.

Among the fashion set, Pugh is a famed fashion darling. The Academy Award-nominated actor has graced the cover of Vogue and other legacy glossies; she fronts campaigns for brands like J. Crew; and she constantly makes headlines for her looks, topping any and all best-dressed lists (particularly on Bustle dot com). Naturally, she’s a fashion week fixture, sitting front row at the biggest luxury labels’ shows (sometimes even walking in them).

Who could forget the frothy bubblegum pink Valentino dress that practically broke the internet during Paris Couture Week? Or the sparkly co-ord set she wore (another Valentino number)? And I legally have to mention the sheer skirt-and-thong number she wore during Paris Fashion Week 2023, which rivaled the clothes sent down the runway in drip.

Ahead, peruse some — but not all, because I do not have that kind of time — of Pugh’s best-ever fashion week looks. Fashion month may long be over, but these looks will live on in my mind forever.

1 PFW Fall 2023 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images I’m calling it: this sheer skirt with exposed undies look by Valentino will be endlessly replicated by the fashion girlies. It’s that significant.

2 LFW Fall 2023 David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh opened Harris Reed’s LFW show — a coveted runway slot typically reserved for the biggest supermodels — and even read out a dramatic speech penned by the designer. In a sequined cut-out bustier dress with a matching headpiece, her look was befitting of the surprise cameo.

3 PFW Spring 2023 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a blushing Barbiecore moment, Miss Flo donned a ‘60s-esque turtleneck mini dress that she expertly topped with a bright white cape. Retro in the best possible way.

4 PFW Fall 2023 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Take a cue from Pugh’s off-duty look for an effortlessly chic getup. Even on her days off, she slays.

5 PFW Spring 2023 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images One of Pugh’s best looks to date is undeniably this sparkly see-through co-ord set that fully exposed her undies (a Hollywood fave). She even wrote a cheeky post about her top’s risqué closure on main saying, telling fans to “trust” that the single button would hold.

6 PFW Spring 2023 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images The Little Women star took the blazer out of its corporate pigeonhole with this fabulously casual look. Paired with distressed denims and white accessories, the staple added a touch of sophistication.

7 Paris Couture Week Fall 2022 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The dress that sparked a zillion comments is, of course, included in this list. Pugh looked divine in this frothy Valentino number — paired with vertiginous platform heels in an even yummier shade of bubble gum pink.

8 Paris Couture Week Fall 2021 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Vampy florals? Check. Edgy boots? Check. Ombré pink tips? Also check. In this bralette and maxi skirt set, Pugh looked every bit the fashion icon.

9 Paris Couture Week Fall 2021 Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Need tips for print-on-print dressing? Pugh has you covered. Her busy jacket paired flawlessly with a skirt that looks like it belongs in Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.” An actual work of art.

10 PFW Fall 2020 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images This street style pic is so off-the-moment you wouldn’t believe it was taken years ago. The kumquat orange coat (a trendy hue this season) could easily have been plucked out of Daisy Jones & The Six. Merchandised with platform sneakers (also an emerging trend), Pugh has proven to be a fashion clairvoyant and major trendsetter.

11 PFW Fall 2020 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images A pro in mixing textures, Pugh donned a beaded camisole paired with a colorblock leather skirt (both Louis Vuitton). Effortlessly cool is an understatement.