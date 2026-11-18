Between her critically acclaimed turn in East of Eden and the upcoming blockbusters Dune: Part 3 and Avengers Doomsday, Florence Pugh is preparing to cap off another banner year. But on Nov. 18, she took a moment to address a conversation that has nothing to do with her work.

In an Instagram post, the Oscar-nominated actor wrote that she finds it “so stressful waking up [to] thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can’t even comprehend.” Specifically, she pointed to “disturbing” comments claiming that she’s on Ozempic or had undergone a slew of cosmetic work like an upper or lower blepharoplasty, filler, face liposuction, buccal fat removal, or surgery to her nose or chin.

“What the f*cking hell guys,” she wrote. “I didn’t even know that one person COULD get all of these things done overnight if they wanted to?”

Pugh voiced her disappointment at her body being “dissected and pointed at,” noting that she’s “spent [her] whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow.” She clarified that she’s never been on Ozempic, had facial surgery, or changed her nose. “I’ve always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!” she wrote.

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She further said it was “funny” seeing fans compare her appearance at the 17th Annual Governors Awards on Nov. 15, where she is “happy and truly respecting [her] body,” to past reference photos where that was not the case.

The Little Women star went on to acknowledge that she has recently made changes to her nutrition, fitness, and relationship with alcohol. “For the first time in my ENTIRE career, I have had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily,” she said, adding that strength was her main goal, and that she can now do six pull-ups and lift 110 kilograms (or just over 240 pounds).

Pugh reflected on her history of being body-shamed in the public eye. “I’ve always been aware that seeing a confident woman be happy in her skin is triggering to a lot of people,” she wrote, adding that she once “just accepted that I will receive commentary like that. But now this..? I’m asking us all to just be mindful. We are all real people, living real lives.”

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The actor said she even sued several publications that had purchased AI images of her getting injectables and claimed that she was telling fans to get Botox and filler, too. “They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me,” she said. “Do not tarnish my reputation in that way.”

In this “warped part of image history” and evolving beauty standards that are “getting harder and harder to keep up with,” Pugh urged her followers to “be gentle to yourselves and others” when it comes to physical appearances.

Pugh concluded her message by encouraging readers to self-reflect: “If you were one of those people that have the instinct to pull apart bodies, I think let’s start with asking yourself why? And what you get from it?”

She said that she’s not angry at those who realize their speculation “comes from something deeper” — rather, the system that’s “projected” these thoughts onto us. “It feels inescapable,” she wrote, “but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”