Courteney Cox Doesn't Remember Filming Friends

If you’re a die-hard Friends fan, you probably remember more about the hit sitcom than Courteney Cox does — and she starred in it! In a recent interview with Today, the 57-year-old actor revealed that she barely remembers working on the set of Friends, even though it was filmed over the span of a decade.

Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, realized that she had such a “bad memory” when she was preparing for the reunion special, which streamed on HBO Max in May. “I should’ve watched all ten seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she said. “Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

The Scream star also said that when she watches the show back, there are scenes that she simply doesn’t remember filming at all. “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” she continued. “But it’s so funny.” However, there is one memory with her Friends co-stars that Cox said she will never forget.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before Friends became a global phenomenon, director Jim Burrows gave her and her castmates $500 each while on a trip to Las Vegas. “He said, ‘I want you to take care, like, really take notice of this moment because it will be the last time that all six of you together can walk through a casino. And we were like, ‘Really?’ And it was true. We never could never do that (again).”

Cox continued, “I mean, I don’t wanna sound like, ‘Look at us.’ We’re not, you know, the Beatles. But people feel like they know you. If we were all to walk down the street, six of us, it would be, I think it would be really interesting to people.” The Friends reunion special, aptly titled “The One Where They Get Back Together,” was proof.

According to Screen Rant, TVision estimated that 29% of U.S. streaming households watched the Friends special on HBO Max, which was only 3% less than the number of people who watched the highly anticipated blockbuster film Wonder Woman 1984. Per Deadline, the special also broke records in the UK, where it was watched by 5.3M households on the Sky One network.

During a May 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Cougar Town star called the reunion “unbelievable” and “so emotional.” “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years — 15 years? Seventeen years?” she said. “I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about. But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was.”