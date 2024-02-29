Friends fans just solved a Ross Geller mystery almost three decades later.

The tenth episode of the hit sitcom’s second series, titled “The One With Russ,” was originally broadcast in 1996, and centers on Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) new love interest, Russ, who bares an uncanny resemblance to her ex-boyfriend, Ross (David Schwimmer).

Despite Russ’ likeness to Ross, Rachel doesn’t seem to notice any similarity. However, once Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) draw attention to it, she promptly ends things with Russ, who is credited as “Snaro” in the episode’s closing moments.

The name “Snaro” was reportedly an alias used by Schwimmer for this particular episode, as he played both Ross and his lookalike Russ — which recently came as a surprise to some Friends fans on Reddit.

“It wasn’t until I was a full grown adult, honestly probably already in my twenties when I realized it was just David playing both,” one Redditor commented. “I’ll never forget the look my mom gave me when I told her. Like I’d just discovered some brand new information.”

David Schwimmer in Friends. Warner Bros. / 'Friends'

One user also confessed to arguing with their significant other over Russ’ identity. “I was like ‘damn! How did they find someone who looks almost exactly like Ross,’” they wrote.

“Does anyone know what happened to this guy? Whenever I look him up it just takes me to David Schwimmer. I don't understand why,” another fan joked.

More Reddit Revelations

This isn’t the only Friends tidbit to have done the rounds on Reddit as of late. In August 2023, one eagle-eyed user pointed to an error that occurred in the Season 7 episode, “The One with Phoebe’s Cookies.”

During the episode, that aired in 2000, Rachel claims that she has “been sailing my whole life.” However, two years prior, in the Season 5 episode “The One Where Ross Moves In,” the character tells her tells her neighbor Danny that she doesn’t sail.

Meanwhile, others on Reddit also recently noticed a string of Joey Tribbiani inconsistencies, which they claim “ruins” the beloved character.