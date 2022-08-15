TV & Movies
We have to talk about this hilarious new recruitment strategy.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
More than 100 years ago, Uncle Sam first told prospective soldiers “I want YOU” for the U.S. Army. Today, Jesse Palmer is kind of Bachelor Nation’s Uncle Sam — only, his recruitment campaign is arguably even more iconic. Yes, we have to talk about those new Bachelor casting ads.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Sure, the “unhinged” ads may be polarizing for viewers, many of whom can only react with a shocked gif every time Jesse drops a new one-liner. But here’s hoping he never stops — because, don’t we deserve a little (chaotic) treat to enjoy during Bachelorette commercial breaks?