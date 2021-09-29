The Bachelor has officially found its replacement for Chris Harrison. On Sept. 28, ABC announced former Bachelor Jesse Palmer will host the franchise.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer, who starred in the fifth season of The Bachelor in 2004, said in a statement obtained by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

This comes three months after Harrison officially exited the show, following a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay in which he defended Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped into host Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and will return to helm Michelle Young’s upcoming season, while David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon took turns hosting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Instead of a proposal at the end of the season, Palmer’s Bachelor run culminated in him taking Jessica Bowlin to New York to see where things go. That relationship didn’t work out but he did eventually popped the question to Emely Bardo, and the two got engaged in Jul. 2019.

