Three years after looking for love on The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey married Robby Hoffman in a secret ceremony. The couple revealed their surprise marriage on their social media accounts on March 5.

“Husband and wife!!” Gabby wrote.

“Ya boy off the market for life,” Robby said in her own post. “I love my wife !!!!”

Both Gabby and Robby — who debuted their relationship in August 2023 — shared sweet snaps of the big day, including a clip of them dancing to Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” in their wedding attire. Gabby wore a long, cream lace dress, and Robby sported a white shirt and black pants.

An Impromptu “I Do”

While this is the first time fans are seeing the wedding, Gabby and Robby actually got married on Jan. 11. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the pair revealed that their wedding plans came together as a result of the Los Angeles wildfires. They fled their home and stayed in Las Vegas, where they were booked in a penthouse that “looked like a wedding suite,” Robby said.

“Gabby turned to me and she went, ‘Should we get married?’ And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her,” the comedian continued in the March 5 interview.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabby agreed that she’d previously been “the one pumping the brakes,” but said the time felt right. The Traitors star did still want a proposal, though, and Robby had a custom crossword made to read “WILL YOU MARRY ME, GABBY,” in honor of the pair’s morning word-game ritual.

They were engaged for one day and said they got married at the same wedding chapel where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had their nuptials.

“Everything just fell into place so naturally. It felt so serendipitous and so precious and so meant to be,” she said.

“It was just for us,” Robby said of the private nature of the impromptu ceremony.

Feeling Rosy

Surprisingly, one element of the big day reminded Gabby of a very not-private time of her life.

“In a weird way, it was giving Bachelor because there were roses everywhere,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I never envisioned my wedding as a kid or anything, but that’s part of what made this feel so right. Actually being there and feeling it, it was so us.”

Fortunately, upon returning from Las Vegas, they learned that their home had survived the fire. “We got so lucky. We really didn’t know how our house would turn out. All we knew was we had each other and felt home in each other,” Robby said.