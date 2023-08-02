Bachelor Nation Celebrates Gabby Windey’s New Relationship With A Woman

Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey didn’t end in a lasting relationship, as she and former fiancé Erich Schwer parted ways months after filming. But she’s been open about her dating life since then, and recently shared an exciting update on The View.

“I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is, like, a bigger story and a bigger conversation,” she began during the show’s Aug. 2 episode. “Because I’m dating a girl!”

After co-host Sunny Hostin said she “didn’t see that twist coming,” Gabby said it surprised her, too. “I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder,” she explained of her sexuality. “And I didn’t really know to pay attention to it.” But in settling down after a busy few years on Bachelor Nation and Dancing with the Stars, and learning to navigate the “shame” surrounding that inner whisper, Gabby was proud to share her experience — and her new girlfriend — with fans.

“She is so special,” Gabby said. “She makes me feel so safe, so loved, like, a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

Gabby took to Instagram to introduce fans to her new partner, TV writer and comedian Robby Hoffman, with a series of photos together. “Told you I’m a girls girl!!” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments of her coming out post, Gabby’s fellow Bachelor Nation stars showed all the support. “We love a girls girl 🥰❤️,” commented Becca Tilley — who herself looked for love on The Bachelor before dating musician Hayley Kiyoko. (Hayley herself chimed in, too, writing that “Summer’s for the girls.”)

“Love you with my entire heart and soul 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Gabby’s co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins expressed his congratulations for Gabby, too. “Well son of a biscuit this is real beautiful,” he wrote.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was all about the relationship announcement. “Needed this love story!!” So was the show’s current lead, Charity Lawson. “LOVEEE!!! so happy for you gabby 💓.”

Nate Mitchell, a contestant with whom Gabby forged a connection on The Bachelorette, also voiced his support. “🤍 love to see it 🙌🏽.”

Her fellow contestants on Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season celebrated as well. Genevieve Parisi said she was “so freaking happy” for Gabby. “You deserve this type of love.”

“We absolutely love to see it!!! Soooo happy for you 🙌🙌🙌,” wrote Jill Chin.