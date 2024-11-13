Gigi Hadid Made These "Ugly" Shoes Cool Again

As a supermodel, it stands to reason Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about fashion. So when the 29-year-old recently stepped out for a stroll around NYC with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, no one could have expected she’d wear one of the most highly debated pieces of footwear — and proudly.

Gigi’s “Ugly” Shoes

After making her runway debut in 2014, Gigi Hadid has been a catwalk mainstay for over a decade. From Victoria’s Secret to Versace, she’s worked with just about every major designer, brand, and luxury fashion house out there. When she’s not strutting down the runway, she takes the model-off-duty look to a whole new level with effortlessly chic ensembles that always set Pinterest ablaze without fail. At least, that was the case, until her most recent errands ‘fit left some scratching their heads.

While out and about with Cooper in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood on Nov. 11, Hadid sported a functional (but maybe not-so-fashionable) pair of Birkenstocks — a shoe the internet famously loves to hate.

She appeared to hit the streets in the brand’s classic Boston design in a casual camel shade, which boasts a slipper silhouette with an open back, a suede leather top, and an adjustable strap complete with metal pin buckle on each shoe.

Peeking out from underneath the shoes ever so slightly were a pair of vibrant red socks, which cleverly tied in with the rest of the outfit, and even spurred an accidental twinning moment with Cooper.

As they sauntered down the cobblestone streets, Hadid wore a white graphic T-shirt before eventually rolling up the sleeves and transforming the garment into a muscle tank. She tucked the top into a belted pair of light wash straight-legged jeans, and layered the basic with a bright red sweater styled with a tie that spanned from her shoulder to the opposite side of her torso.

The Next In Fashion co-host accessorized with a white and red baseball hat, an ivory handbag, and a pair of aviator sunnies.

She also started the stroll wearing a white quilted jacket before eventually taking it off.

A Matching Moment

Hadid made up for her controversial shoe choice with the greatest accessory of all: a matching boyfriend. For his part, Cooper wore a crimson tee (that perfectly matched the shade of Hadid’s sweater), light blue track pants, grey sneakers, and sunglasses. He even carried his own white jacket, practically mirroring Hadid’s outfit to a T.

A couple that slays together, stays together.