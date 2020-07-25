Gigi Hadid has the write stuff when it comes to interior design. The model showed off her New York City apartment on social media on Saturday, July 25, and Gigi Hadid's house features a giant pen, along with plenty of colorful, eccentric touches throughout the entire space that she curated herself. Hadid revealed that she spent "all of last year designing and curating my passion project" alongside a slideshow of all of the finished rooms that make up her "dream spot."

"Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city," Hadid wrote, referencing the fact that she's been quarantined on her family farm in Pennsylvania with her sister Bella and boyfriend Zayn Malik for the past 5 months. "But I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy." Hadid also thanked her mother, Yolanda Hadid for being "the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for," and also for "call[ing] me crazy when required" during the entire decorating process.

In her slideshow, Hadid showed off her colorful living room — featuring a couch with a rainbow of colors and patterns, bold yellow-and-black artwork from Austyn Weiner and tons of crystals — and kitchen, before showcasing one of her bathrooms. In addition to a bold statement wall made from old New Yorker covers, and tree-patterned wallpaper, the bathroom also features a giant yellow pen leaning on the wall next to the door. Hadid's post also revealed a yellow carpeted glam room and a giant, luxurious master bathroom, with a tub that overlooks the city skyline.

As of right now, it's unclear when Hadid will be moving back to New York to enjoy her new apartment; the model is currently expecting her first baby with Malik, and has been staying out of the spotlight for most of her pregnancy. "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show back in April. "Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms ... [but] especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."

In July, the mom-to-be explained that she wanted to enjoy her pregnancy outside of the spotlight, writing on Twitter that "for now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones." A few weeks later, Hadid echoed those sentiments during an Instagram Live session with her fans, and even showed off her growing baby bump for the first time. "I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we're all good and safe. And everything's going great," Hadid told fans.

However, she explained that due to everything that's going on in the world — including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement and protests — Hadid wanted to avoid posting about her pregnancy in order to keep the focus on those situations. "I felt that our social media should be used for that [BLM]," although she has been taking "a ton of pictures of my bump" that she's shared with friends and family. "I love you all and I really appreciate your positive messages. I'm just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy and you guys will see it when you see it."