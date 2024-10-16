Following a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned on Oct. 15, and Gigi Hadid marked the occasion with a nod to her bestie Taylor Swift.

Hadid was the first model to walk the VS runway at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City, wearing a plunging pink silk outfit and matching angel wings. Before strutting her stuff, Hadid paused and waved to the audience — just like Swift did throughout her global Eras Tour.

The runway reference didn’t go unnoticed by Swifties online. “Gigi just did Taylor’s iconic “oh hi” at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Not Gigi doing the Taylor pose I’m dead!” someone else commented.

Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed fan also noted that Hadid left the stage the same way Swift did during her Eras Tour Reputation segment, in which the singer is slowly lowered below the stage floor.

Hadid had teased her Eras Tour Easter eggs before the show, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. At one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m going to show you how we do this,’ and now I’m using it tonight.”

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hadid was one of 50 models to appear at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which also saw the likes of her sister Bella Hadid, Anok Yai, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk descend on the runway in the brand’s lingerie.

Kate Moss also made her VS Fashion Show debut during the show, while Tyra Banks returned to the catwalk for the first time since retiring from modeling in 2005.

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s LISA and Tyla gave two show-stopping live performances at the event, before headline act Cher took to the stage to belt out her hits “Strong Enough” and “Believe.”

Taylor’s VS Show History

While Swift didn’t attend the 2024 VS Fashion Show, she’s no stranger to the event. In 2013, the Grammy winner performed her Red album track “I Knew You Were Trouble” on the runway, and returned the following year in 2014 to perform the 1989 singles “Blank Space” and “Style.”