PSA: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back. Since 1995, the annual lingerie spectacular quickly grew to become the biggest runway event each year, racking up millions of views. Nearly every supermodel aspired to become Angels and earn their “wings” (a prop they proudly wore on the catwalk).

It was a hell of a production, too. Year after year, VS would invite two to three of the biggest performers to serenade the models as they strutted in nothing but intimates. Music’s finest — including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Spice Girls, and Destiny’s Child — have all graced the VS stage.

The annual fête abruptly hit the brakes in 2019, however, after the brand succumbed to backlash. Critics called the show out for its lack of diversity, while its leaders were embroiled in scandal. Even its former Angels (e.g. Karlie Kloss) spoke out against the unrealistic standards of beauty the show was perpetuating.

Since then, the undergarment giant underwent a rebrand to prioritize inclusion and cater to the female gaze. The move included tapping a whole slew of new endorsers including Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Over the past year, buzz around the brand has been humming again, culminating in a party during New York Fashion Week in fall 2023 (the first massive event the behemoth threw in five years).

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the show finally returns — with its most famous Angels to boot. Think: Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, and even Adriana Lima. As fans await what lingerie magic is about to unfold on the runway, here’s a look back on the buzziest moments in the show’s history.

Tyra Bangs Got Wings

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Before the lore of the Angel wings was calcified in pop culture canon, models from the OG shows were wingless — until 1998, that is. After OG Angel Banks walked in a white undies set with matching wings, the feathery angel appendages became an official runway staple.

Adriana Lima’s Emotional Goodbye

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

After nearly two decades of walking the Victoria’s Secret catwalk as an Angel (she debuted in 1999), the model hung her wings in 2018. Naturally, her final saunter down the catwalk was an emotional one.

Though everyone thought it was her last runway for the brand, VS just announced the supermodel is making a special appearance at the 2024 show. They’re pulling out all the stops.

Rihanna Stole The Show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A host of musical powerhouses graced the VS stage through the years, singing to and alongside the models. No performance, however, was as unforgettable as Rihanna’s.

In 2012, the songstress took the stage twice to sing “Diamonds” (in an Old Hollywood-inspired black number) and “Phresh Out The Runway” (in a see-through pink confection). However, it was her strut at the end of her song that could’ve rivaled Naomi Campbell’s herself.

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Debuted In 2015

1 / 2

Though they’re today’s top supermodels, back in 2015, BFFs Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were still new on the scene. VS saw potential in both of them and included them in the 2015 show, marking their debut.

Adam Levine & Anne Vyalitsyna’s Onstage Kiss

Michael Stewart/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone knows Adam Levine married Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. But before the power couple started dating, he was in a relationship with another VS fixture: Anne Vyalitsyna.

In 2011, the two became couple goals after sharing a sweet moment on the runway. While Levine was performing with Maroon 5, he surprised Vyalitsyna (who was modeling at the time) with a kiss on the cheek.

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid’s Post-Breakup Run-In

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

If there were buzzy sweet moments, unfortunately, there were also awkward ones. The biggest was in 2016 when exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd reunited for the first time since their breakup — on the VS runway. He was singing “Starboy” when Hadid strutted past him. It was a memorable VS debut for the supermodel.

Taylor Swift Rocked Granny Panties

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Before Swift started rocking the granny panty nightly on the Eras Tour (as part of her Tortured Poets Department set), she exposed her undies — a bra and her granny panties — while performing in a sheer lace LBD on stage in 2018.

The Fantasy Bra’s Runway Debut

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

A huge part of the Victoria’s Secret lore is the Fantasy Bra. Typically bedazzled in all sorts of precious gemstones, the lingerie piece is always the most expensive item on the VS runway. It’s also extremely rare — only one is released each year. Naturally, the honor of modeling it was bestowed on the most popular (and most veteran) of Angels.

In 1999, Banks wore the first-ever Fantasy Bra created. (The bedazzled piece made its debut in a 1996 ad on Claudia Schiffer, but never made its way on the runway ’til Banks’ romp).

Gisele Bündchen Wore The Most Expensive Fantasy Bra

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fantasy Bras are infamously expensive — as in worth millions of dollars. The most expensive? A $15 million bra dripping in diamonds and rubies. The “Red Hot Fantasy Bra” made its debut in 2000 on Gisele Bündchen and made the Guinness Book as the most expensive lingerie ever made.