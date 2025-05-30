Gigi Hadid Went Full Pin-Up In Some Spicy Vintage Bikinis

Gigi Hadid has the range. Whether she’s modeling bejeweled push-up bras while strutting down the Victoria’s Secret runway in stilettos, or going pants-free in classic knits and dad sneakers for Guest in Residence, she is guaranteed to serve a look.

Hadid’s most recent style trend? Vintage vibes. She’s done it before — see her 1930s-inspired Miu Miu campaign, or her now-signature chin-length bob, which could fit in anywhere from a 1920s speakeasy to a 1960s red carpet. But her newest venture has taken her passion for yesterday’s fashion to a whole new level. On May 29, Hadid launched a new flip flop collection with the classic Brazilian brand Havaianas — and she transformed into a modern pin-up model in the tropical pics from the campaign.

Gigi’s Sailor-Inspired Swimwear

Hadid’s collab is currently available in Brazil and Europe, so U.S. shoppers will have to wait to get their hands on a pair of supermodel-approved flip flops. In the meantime, fans can take summer swim inspo from Hadid’s pin-up poster-style photoshoot, which she shared to Instagram.

Hadid wore a bustier-style, strapless white tankini featuring blue stripes and a tie detail that would fit right in on a 1950s navy vessel. A matching star-studded dixie-cup hat and high-waisted, lace-up bikini bottoms tied the look together.

Vintage Vibes

The second look from the campaign served major 1950s housewife vibes. Hadid posed on sandy beach blanket wearing a red plaid two-piece set. The ruched off-the-shoulder top featured white flower appliqués, and the high-waisted bottoms were accessorized with a skinny red belt.

Hadid’s hair was styled in a classic curly bob with a deep side part, and she completed the look with, of course, a pair of Havaianas x Gigi flip flops.