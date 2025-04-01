Sydney Sweeney isn’t planning to walk down the aisle soon. People reported on March 31 that the actor has split from her fiancé, film producer Jonathan Davino, and called off their wedding after nearly seven years of dating and three years of engagement. Neither Sweeney nor Davino has confirmed or commented on the reports.

Breakup speculation began in February after TMZ claimed that the couple had called off their wedding, apparently planned for May, but had not officially split. In March, it was reported that Sweeney was staying in a Los Angeles-area hotel without Davino. Later that month, People separately reported that “things have been rocky for a long time” between the two.

Sweeney’s social media activity also raised a few eyebrows among fans. She allegedly deleted an image of her kissing Davino from an Instagram slideshow previously posted in January.

On March 26, Sweeney shared photos of her and friends flying in a hot-air balloon in Africa, writing, “Only up from here.” Later that weekend, she shared more vacation snapshots and attended the wedding of her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell’s sister without Davino by her side.

Why Sydney & Jonathan Broke Up

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

People also reported that Sweeney shifted her priorities. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd,” a source stated. “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it.”

The source added that Sweeney wanted to focus on “this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” and she wasn’t “ready to settle down” yet.

“They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off,” the source said. “They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”