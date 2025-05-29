Carrie Bradshaw isn’t the only HBO darling destined for a swoon-worthy summer in New York City. The Gilded Age Season 3 is right around the corner — and it promises plenty of romance, industry, and high-society squabbles.

Ahead of the new season, creator Julian Fellowes told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to highlight the “braggadocio” of the era’s tycoons. “What I like to emphasize is that behind the ballrooms and the clothes and the carriages, these giant men with these enormous egos were doing things,” he said. “They didn’t share our generation’s sentimental view.”

What does that mean for men like George Russell, whose relationship with wife Bertha is a favorite for fans? Is he set to make some major (and potentially precarious) business moves in Season 3? Those are two of many questions to be answered when The Gilded Age returns to Sunday nights.

Here’s everything to know about The Gilded Age Season 3 release date, cast, and plot details so far.

The Gilded Age Returns Very Soon

First things first: When does The Gilded Age come back, exactly?

The wait is almost over, as Season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET. It will run for eight episodes.

Meet The Returning Cast

You can expect to see the whole ensemble back for Season 3 — plus some new faces, too.

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector will reprise their roles as Bertha and George Russell. Taissa Farmiga and Harry Richardson are back as their children, Gladys and Larry.

Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon play sisters Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Forte. Louisa Jacobson plays their niece, Marian, while Blake Ritson portrays Agnes’ son, Oscar.

Completing the core lineup of Gilded Age families are Audra McDonald and John Douglas Thompson as Dorothy and Arthur Scott, and Denée Benton as their daughter, Peggy.

In addition to returning household staffs and socialites alike, a new brood will join The Gilded Age in Season 3. Phylicia Rashad and Brian Stokes Mitchell will play Elizabeth and Frederick Kirkland, a notable Newport family, whose handsome doctor son William (Jordan Donica) seems to be a love interest for Peggy.

Speaking of Peggy, she’ll be spending some time with real-life suffragist Frances Ellen Watkins Harper (played by LisaGay Hamilton).

Rounding out the new and returning ensemble, per HBO: Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, and Bill Camp.

What Happens In Season 3?

The Gilded Age Season 3 teaser hints at a clash between opposing philosophies — namely, marriage for social advantage (Bertha’s a stan!) or for love. And the new footage warns, “In the new world, love can conquer all or cost you everything.”

Ada also raises her concerns about someone getting divorced — a theme that HBO executive Francesca Orsi recently revealed would indeed be explored in Season 3. (Please, not the Russells!) While fans will have to wait and see whether they’re in danger of splitting, the official HBO synopsis is a little worrisome on the couples front — stating that “As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

Regarding the Russells specifically, “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.” Oh, no...

Meanwhile, there’s “chaos” between Ada and Agnes. As you’ll remember, Ada inherited quite a fortune after becoming a widow in Season 2, and her sister “refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house.” (Of course.)

And Peggy’s potential connection with the aforementioned doctor faces a potential obstacle, as William’s parents are “less than enthusiastic about her career.” It’s sure to be a season full of twists and turns.