Since its debut, And Just Like That... has worked to honor Sex and the City while still standing out as its own, novel thing. Now, in its third season, the sequel series will embrace the best of both worlds, fusing its new characters and drama with the original show’s bright, playful vibe. Sarita Choudhury, who plays real-estate broker Seema Patel, has a theory as to why.

“Three seasons in, everyone is a little more comfortable, and we know the show,” she tells Bustle over Zoom. “And that allows, in a weird way, for the old Sex and the City to seep through naturally.”

After all, a lot’s gone down in two seasons. It’s easy to forget that in Season 1, Carrie was just Seema’s client. Over time, they’ve forged a friendship, one that mirrors the real-life rapport between Choudhury and Sarah Jessica Parker. Choudhury points to the little things — like the comfortable silences that elapse between them on set — as evidence of how far they’ve come. “I was like, ‘Oh, there’s such ease in this waiting,’” Choudhury, 58, says of filming Season 3 with Parker. “And I realized that we had earned that in the friendship, both as people and as the characters, which I love.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

On screen, Seema’s firmly established friendship with Carrie has had a transformative effect. “Now, she has Carrie and this group of girls who give her so much support and love and fun,” Choudhury says. With that solid foundation, Seema can let her guard down in other areas of her life. Like, maybe... love?

Indeed, the end of Season 2 saw Seema tell filmmaker Ravi (Armin Amiri) “I love you.” But his sudden departure for a showbiz emergency puts things on pause, and in the Season 3 trailer, Seema goes on a series of dates as she tries to work out her feelings.

Fans will have to wait for the show’s May 29 return to find out how, exactly, that pans out. But in the meantime, Choudhury breaks down Season 3 changes, Seema’s journey, and her hopes for the show’s future.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Sarah Jessica Parker has said that this upcoming season feels “big” and “juicy.” How would you describe it?

I would agree. It was new, refreshing, and it was shot in the summer, which we’ve never done. It gave [us] a freedom, and I feel like the seasons have earned that freedom because we know the characters [better]. I loved it.

What is it like working with the original Sex and the City cast members, not only as scene partners but executive producers?

It’s amazing. They know the show so well [and are so] inclusive of us and want us to feel comfortable. To see that day in and out, it’s like heaven to me.

With several cast members departing before Season 3, I was wondering if it felt like more focus was on your character this time around.

Even though you have that knowledge in your head, there are a lot of guest characters coming in all the time. So it’s not like “Oh, now there’s more space.” Every day, you’re meeting people in the hallway, and you’re just so excited that they said yes to come and play.

At the end of Season 2, Seema had this mindset of “I have this great guy... but I’m not pausing my life for him.” Can you speak to where she’s at in Season 3?

At the end of Season 2, there’s that realization that maybe she does want to be in love. She’s getting a taste of what it could be, but then it slips into “Oh, now it’s international.” What does that mean? She’s not going to chase what she can’t get. There’s something about Seema that’s practical, even though she wants to be in love more than anything. And those two things are battling themselves leading into Season 3.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

I recently spoke with Poorna Jagannathan, and she said you two have been very close for a long time, and that you still read scripts together today. Since you’re on this show about these wonderful friendships, I was wondering — what role have your friends played in your life and career?

I’m so grateful for my friendships. It’s funny you bring this up because that is what the show is about, but I never think about it in my own life. It’s everything to me. Just thinking about them, I’m kind of moved right now.

It’s certainly the love story of this show, and much of our lives...

Agreed. I always say, even when you’re younger and you have a crush on someone, it’s more fun telling your friend about the crush than actually sitting with the guy in awkward silence. I’ve always understood that on a certain level, and the show really encapsulates that.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael Patrick King has likened Season 1 to winter, Season 2 to spring, and now Season 3 to summer. Do you think there’s a running motif where Season 4 could be, like, a cozy autumn?

Look at you! That’s quite the detective work. I like that, especially that transition between late summer into fall, just before school starts? It’s like one more swim, but a sweater at night.

My favorite.

My favorite! I feel like you answered your own question. That’s brilliant.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.