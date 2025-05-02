The TV agenda for this summer? Romance — of every kind, on every network. And Just Like That..., The Buccaneers, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are just a few of the flirty series set to return in the months ahead.

And on May 1, HBO released its first look at the swoon-worthy third season of its period drama, The Gilded Age, teasing the progression of Larry Russell and Marian Brook’s budding relationship. It’s just a brief peek — but more than enough to get fans excited for its June 22 premiere.

The Gilded Age Season 3 Trailer Is Here

The trailer for Season 3 begins with matriarch Bertha Russell declaring her hopes for her children — namely, that they make socially advantageous matches.

“Marriage is a real opportunity,” she says. “You can influence politics, shape events. You can have powerful, interesting lives.”

While she’s speaking to her kids, the trailer cuts to Agnes van Rhijn giving a similar talk to her niece, Marian, who’s not sold on Agnes’ argument. She shoots back, “Some people want to marry for love. I know I do.” Then, there’s a glimpse of Marian and Larry — who kissed at the end of last season — holding hands under the table, and smooching in a carriage.

“HBO getting its own CARRIAGE SCENE???!?” one fan commented on Reddit, seemingly alluding to Colin and Penelope’s own steamy ride in Bridgerton Season 3.

“FRIENDS TO LOVERS MAKE OUT IN A CARRIAGE YES THIS IS MY SEASON,” commented one fan on Instagram, tagging Bridgerton and The Gilded Age with a handshake emoji.

Barbara Nitke/HBO

Romance novelist Cassandra Morann pointed out even more similarities in her own trailer breakdown, saying: “Is it really Season 3 of a popular period drama if it’s not a friends-to-lovers story where they fall in love standing under a tree with the sunlight streaming in, have a super cute but surprisingly steamy first kiss, before getting hot and heavy in a carriage? Welcome back Polin lovers, because Larian is on the scene.”

Love Is In The Air... Everywhere

Of course, Larry and Marian aren’t the only loved-up pair to root for when The Gilded Age returns. The trailer also previews a romantic storyline for Peggy Scott, showing her promenading by the beach with a handsome companion.

However, there may also be relationship drama ahead. In February, Francesca Orsi — the programming executive who runs HBO’s dramatic slate — told Deadline that Season 3 will explore how divorce was handled in this period in history.

“I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society,” she said.