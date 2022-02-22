Gillian Anderson Channels Alter Ego Jean Milburn In Liberating New Show

Our Sex Education fave, actor and philanthropist Gillian Anderson, has launched a new and exclusive audio show in partnership with the audio journalism app Curio. You might also recognise Anderson as DSU Stella Gibson in The Fall and Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. She also has two Golden Globe Awards under her belt. Basically, she can pretty much do it all.

Now, Anderson is taking on a whole new venture, an audio show titled “What Do I Know?!” We’ll get fortnightly episodes, and the first one has already landed. The premiere offering explores the unique story of the late Nobel Prize-winning scientist Rita Levi-Montalcini, who was praised for discovering a bodily substance that stimulates and influences the growth of nerve cells. Other episodes will explore human stories, social challenges, sexual liberation, phenomenal women, and much more. This sounds like something Anderson’s Sex Education character, therapist Dr. Jean Milburn, would be very much into.

Commenting on the new partnership in a Curio press release, Anderson said she hopes the show will provide “the time to listen and reflect on inspiring and surprising stories, so we can open our minds to new perspectives and points-of-view, and develop greater understanding and empathy.”

She adds that she hopes people will “enjoy listening and learning alongside me.”

CEO and co-founder of Curio, Govind Balakrishnan, said of the partnership: “We are thrilled to have Gillian Anderson on board as one of Curio’s Thinkers to launch this new form of audio show. With ‘What Do I Know?!’ we want to bring great journalism to life, to provide a catalyst for conversations of different perspectives and encourage inclusive thinking.”

