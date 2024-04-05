Gillian Anderson Says She “Manifested” Her Viral Vagina Dress

Gillian Anderson has revealed the story behind that vagina dress. The actor made quite the impression at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she walked the red carpet in a custom Gabriela Hearst gown that was memorably covered with vagina-inspired embroidery

On April 3, Anderson stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her latest project (Netflix’s Scoop), but not before addressing her viral Golden Globes gown. Confessing she wasn’t anticipating the ivory dress to make “such a splash,” the actor told host Steven Colbert, “It was an idea, it happened. It was manifested.”

When the show’s titular host praised the gown’s “wonderful embroidery,” he suggested that making the dress “must’ve taken forever,” to which Anderson replied, “Forever. Many many many hours, many vaginas — vulvas.”

Speaking previously to Deadline, the actor explained she decided to wear the dress “for so many reasons,” describing it as “brand appropriate.” When asked by Colbert why this is the case, she cited her role in Netflix’s Sex Education, in which she played sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn.

Gillian Anderson at the 2024 Golden Globes. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to Extra at this year’s Golden Globes, Anderson discussed collaborating with the dress’ designer, revealing that it took “150 hours of embroidering” to complete and was created with her beverage brand, G-spot, in mind.

The Crown star further explained the link between G-spot and her viral vulva dress in a separate interview with Vogue. “The mantra of my brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure’, I wanted to bring this element into the design,” she told the outlet. “I’m so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!”

Dress designer Hearst also shared the specifics of Anderson’s “vulvaliciously chic” garment on Instagram. “Gillian wears an ivory wool silk structure cady corset gown with custom embroidery,” she wrote in a caption. “Made entirely in New York City, the embroidery was crafted in the garment district and the gown was assembled at the in-house studio.”