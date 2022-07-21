Prince Andrew’s Infamous Newsnight Interview Is Being Made Into A Film

Where were you when Prince Andrew told the nation that he was at Pizza Express in Woking on the night in question? Emily Maitlis’ Newsnight interview with the royal was a tour de force, and provided a lot of valuable information that was later used against him in court.

Now, the build-up to the interview is being dramatised in an exciting new film called Scoop. Sam McAlister, the woman who booked Prince Andrew and produced the interview, has written a book all about the nail-biting experience which is now being adapted for screen. Speaking to Express.co.uk, McAlister said “Hearing the answers that he gave, each one worse than the last, was really an extraordinary experience that it's still hard to believe actually happened. It was an astonishing experience to be sitting there listening to all of that on camera.”

So, let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the new movie.

Scoop Cast

Hugh Grant was tipped earlier this week to be playing the Prince. Grant is no stranger to royalty, as he has spoken out in the past in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But, Grant put an end to rumours of any involvement with the film in one succinct tweet. OK! Magazine put out a (now deleted) tweet suggesting he might be in the running to play the Prince, to which Grant replied “No I’m not. Never heard of it.”

Otherwise, casting details are still very much under wraps. Hilary Salmon, one of the film’s producers, told Deadline.com that “no one is attached” to the production as of yet. So watch this space for casting news.

Scoop Release Date

The film has only just been announced, so it’s unlikely to be out any time before late 2023. With casting details and screenplay still being worked on, the film is still in the early stages. Shooting is tipped to begin in November 2022, Deadline reports.

Scoop Plot

The infamous Newsnight interview is at the heart of the film, but we’ll also see more detail about what happened behind the scenes and in the lead-up to the event

Peter Moffat of Silk and Your Honour fame will be working on the screenplay. Speaking to Deadline.com with Salmon, Moffat said that he wants to tell the story of how “Sam [McAlister] and those two extraordinary women, Emily [Maitlis] and Esme [Wren, Newsnight editor], made the interview happen under real stress and pressure.”