The new year is starting off with a bang — a very stylish bang — thanks to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, Jan. 7, some of the brightest stars in Hollywood ascended to the awards show’s prestigious red carpet. Naturally, everyone showed out in their best ensembles.

Julia Garner, for example, showed up in a glistening silver number straight out of the 1920s, while Heidi Klum looked utterly showstopping in a red-hot gown. In terms of trends, bows and peplums are already making an appearance, thanks to Elle Fanning and Allison Williams, respectively.

The night is still young and there’s an entire slew of stylish A-listers yet to arrive. Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish, among others, are just some of the style heroes set to attend the night’s festivities.

Taylor Swift, who’s nominated for the new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, is also rumored to attend. Of course, Swifties ’round the world are eager to see which era she’ll show up in (and break down her inevitable sartorial Easter eggs).

Ahead, the best-dressed attendees from the 2024 Golden Globes so far.

Margot Robbie

Once again, Margot Robbie was Barbie personified in a hot pink sequined masterpiece by Giorgio Armani Privé. Another Barbie touch? Her pink tulle boa. If the vibe looks familiar, it’s because it’s a custom recreation of the 1977 Super Star Barbie doll.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez revived 2011’s high-low dress silhouette in a ruby red Giorgio Armani Privé number.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner channeled a modern-day diva in a shimmery silver masterpiece with an ultra-saucy detail: a deep, deep, plunging neckline.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum emodied the phrase “red hot” in a strapless Sophie Couture creation that showed off a pop of leg.

Allison Williams

Peplum is officially back. Allison Williams took the formerly cheugy style into sophisticated territory with a sweetheart neckline and frothy tulle skirt.

Elle Fanning

Bows — AKA the biggest coquette trend of 2023 — are going strong in 2024. Elle Fanning made the hyper-feminine emblem look utterly elegant in creamy satin.

Rosamund Pike

Jaws dropped when Rosamund Pike showed up in a bustier-style dress (I wasn’t there, but I think it’s a safe assumption). With lace details and a cage-style headpiece, it’s a fashion risk that paid off.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney rocked a feathery pale pink confection that was dreamy and ethereal.

