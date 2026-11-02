If watching Gilmore Girls makes you crave a good book, you’re not alone. Whether it’s Rory picking the perfect tree to study under or exchanging novels with the bookish bad boy Jess — complete with notes in the margin, swoon! — the perennial streaming favorite inspires a yearning to read away a perfectly crisp fall afternoon.

Now that fall (or Gilmore Girls rewatch season) is in full swing, there’s no better time to do just that. And when it comes to genre, the comforting vibes are unlimited. Whether you’re into mystery, fantasy, or romance so hot you can ditch the fall puffer, options abound for readers who want a book you can really get lost in. Small towns? Slow-burn relationships? Warm coffee flowing? Check, check, check!

Ahead, here are seven books as cozy as Gilmore Girls for whatever fall flavor you may be craving.

The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai

Gilmore Girls fans know that Luke’s Diner is Lorelai’s preferred place to get her coffee coffee coffee. But Kyoto’s tucked-away Kamogawa Diner provides a different kind of sustenance — as father and daughter Nagare and Koishi have an uncanny knack for bringing to life long-lost dishes from patrons’ most precious memories.

Deja Brew by Celestine Martin

Not quite ready to trade your pumpkin for peppermint? Hold onto spooky season a little longer with Sirena, a chef-slash-witch who wishes for a second chance after a chaotic October. Lo and behold, she gets exactly that — plus passionate romance — in this feel-good fantasy read.

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree

An orc named Viv trades her life of fighting for a cozier existence: opening up the first coffee shop in her high-fantasy town of Thune and cobbling together a whimsical found family along the way.

Nora Ephron at the Movies by Ilana Kaplan

What better to pair with all those warm fall bevvies than a delightful coffee-table book? This Nora Ephron monograph explores the writer and filmmaker’s enormous impact on pop culture — Rory and Lorelai’s favorite field — including the way her rom-coms created the cozy, aspirational fall of our online dreams.

Not in My Book by Katie Holt

If you loved the romantic and intellectual tension between Jess and Rory, this is a natural addition to your TBR. College classmates Rosie and Aiden have diametrically opposed literary sensibilities, but when they’re forced to team up on a writing assignment, things take a swoony turn.

Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann

This one is perfect for those who prefer their mysteries with softened edges, but it will still pack an emotional punch. When a kindhearted shepherd is murdered, his loyal flock of sheep takes it upon themselves to solve his murder. They investigate a lineup of quirky small-town suspects against the backdrop of the Irish countryside in this tale that was recently turned into a film.

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

With crime and mystery elements — not to mention some seriously steamy encounters — Things We Never Got Over might not seem like an obvious Gilmore Girls companion at first. But I couldn’t help but think of Stars Hollow when getting to know the quirky small town of Knockemout, where coffee-loving runaway bride Naomi develops a grumpy-sunshine romance with a gruff Knox, business owner and the reluctant heart of the town.