Despite wrapping up for good back in 2007, the beloved TV drama Gilmore Girls continues to delight fans long after its ‘00s peak. Tapping into the show’s ongoing fan appreciation is the former Gilmore Girls set costumer Valerie Campbell, who has been busy sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits on TikTok in recens months — including the much-debated identity of Rory’s baby daddy and a viral continuity error. Another of Campbell’s BTS facts to have piqued the interest of longtime fans is a Legally Blonde easter egg nestled within the hit drama that Gilmore Girls viewers likely missed the first time around.

As Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde fans may recall, the film follows a politically-motivated Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as she leaves her Harvard Law School days behind in favor of Capitol Hill. In the 2003 sequel, Woods dons one of her most recognizable pink ensembles that comes complete with a polka dog carrier, which the character uses to transport her beloved chihuahua, Bruiser.

Speaking on TikTok, Campbell – who was part of the Gilmore Girls costume department between 2001 and 2007 — reveals that an almost identical bag was featured in an episode of show’s fourth season just a few months after the film’s release, when Kirk (Sean Gunn) dogsits his girlfriend Lulu’s dog, Buster.

“Since Elle in Legally Blonde 2 was such a fashion icon, and that moment was very iconic, there is no chance that that was just randomly used,” Campbell shared, adding that the inclusion of the bag was likely no coincidence because every “specific prop written into the script” had to be green-lit by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The TikTok revelation sparked an outpouring of response from longtime fans, with one user asking “how did I not notice that?”

Meanwhile, Campbell also disclosed on her tell-all TikTok that the adorable outfits worn by Legally Blonde chihuahua Bruiser were designed by Marilyn Madsen, who “helped to construct many items on Gilmore Girls” and is a “very good friend” of the show’s costume supervisor.